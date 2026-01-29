GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition speeds onto the Switch 2 this week, and it just might be the best-looking game to date on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

Digital Foundry has now taken a look, and here's exactly what you can expect when it comes to the game's performance and resolution across the docked and handheld modes.

The docked graphics mode runs between 1080p and 1440p at 30fps, and docked performance mode is 792p to 1080p and maintains a smooth 60fps.

As for the handheld experience, GRID Legends includes four options on the Switch 2.

This includes performance, battery saver, balanced and graphics modes. In graphics the game runs between 792p and 1080p at 30fps, and in performance it's 684p to 828p at 60fps. The battery saver and balanced modes result in lower resolution and frame rates of 30fps and 40fps.

So, what's the best way to play? Here's Digital Foundry's recommendations:

"For the docked experience, we're going to have to give the nod to the 30fps graphics mode simply because so much of the visual experience is stripped back to give you that 60fps alternative that the game loses a lot of its graphical appeal - and we have to wonder why the option for a 40fps balanced mode that traded some resolution for features didn't make its way into the shipping game. For mobile gaming, it's perhaps no surprise that we've opted for that 40fps alternative: resolution is OK, a 25ms per-frame refresh still looks good on the VRR panel and while you don't get volumetric lights, the return of screen-space reflections is worth it."

In our review here on Nintendo Life, PJ O'Reilly recommended the "smooth performance" option and was still blown away by how great it looked on the big screen. He was also impressed with the range of graphics options and just how "solid" they were across both the docked and handheld modes.

If you want to find out even more details about the Switch 2 version's graphics, performance, added extras and how it compares to other platforms, check out Digital Foundry's video review above and its website for a more comprehensive breakdown.