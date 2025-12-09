It's only been three years since we got Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered on Switch consoles, itself a remaster of 1991's seminal SNES adventure, Romancing SaGa (or Romancing Salsa as this writer always calls it because of the font they used for the artwork).

Now, Red Art Games has announced that a further enhancement of the game, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International (looking forward to the International Universal edition in 2028, then) is now available on Switch consoles in both digital and physical form.

This latest release for the cult classic RPG is, in fact, the 2022 remaster with new localisations, so all the tweaks that version brought along are here, but there have been further fixes mixed in. Here's the full list of updates from the press release, with the new ones highlighted in bold for you:

Key Features include:



- New French, German, Italian and Spanish localisations (International edition exclusive)

- Full HD graphical upgrade

- New recruitable characters: Schiele, Marina, Monica and Flammar

- Enhanced and more challenging bosses

- High-speed mode

- Mini-maps

- New Game+

- Japanese or English voice options via in-game menu (International edition exclusive)

As pointed out by Red Art, who is publishing this "in association with Square Enix", and it's important to make this doubly clear: "The key differences in Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International compared to the 2022 digital release are the addition of French, German, Italian and Spanish text localisations and a number of minor bug fixes. All other game content remains identical."

The announcement also reiterates that "as this International edition is sold separately, players who wish to access the new European language options will need to purchase this new version physically or digitally." Which seems a bit silly, but there you have it.

Of course, more excitingly, we've also got some physical editions available via Red Art Games (or VGP for North America) which collectors should be very interested in. The physical edition here comes in four versions: your regular old standard, a special edition which throws in a PVC keychain and reversible cover, a deluxe edition, which also throws in an exclusive sleeve with alternate cover art and a game manual.

There's also this snazzy collector's edition to round out the goodies, which gives you everything in the other versions plus a box with retro-inspired cover art, a steelcase, art book and three postcards. All special, deluxe and collector's copies are limited to just 500 copies per console platform, too, so don't delay if you're interested.

In terms of pricing, the standard edition of the game comes in at £29.95/$29.99, whilst that fancy collector's edition works the price up to £69.99 (or whatever that amounts to where you are). The digital, meanwhile, is £26.99/$29.99 on the old eShop.

Have you played the original SNES version of Romancing SaGa, or its 2022 remaster? Fancy picking this latest version up? Let us know in the comments!