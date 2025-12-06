In case you missed it, you can connect regular webcams and even camera phones with the Switch 2 to access GameChat and other features.

One phone that was apparently having some issues functioning in USB webcam mode when connected to the Switch 2 was the Google Pixel. According to the website Android Authority, this bug has now been resolved. As of the 'November 2025' update for this phone, the webcam feature on Switch 2 is now working.

Engadget also investigated this – and before it installed the November update on a Pixel, the "Switch 2 webcam feature didn't work", but after updating, "it worked". The official patch notes for the phone include a "fix for an issue where webcam mode does not work properly with connected devices under certain conditions".

So, there you go - if you happen to own a Google Pixel and want to use it as a Switch 2 webcam, it should now work as intended.