We thought developers and publishers would be winding down right before the holidays, but Bandai Namco has dropped a little teaser for Patapon 1+2 Replay, the collection of the two classic PSP games, for some brand new content on 22nd December 2025.

Ultimately, the teaser gives us nothing but a cute little animation, before capping it off with the news. The update will give us a brand new game mode, with more details to come, giving us the perfect opportunity to dive back in next week.

And hey, if you haven't picked up Patapon 1+2 Replay yet, in the UK it's currently on sale for $19.99 on the eShop (until 31st December).

Releasing back in July of this year, Patapon 1+2 Replay bundles together two iconic PSP rhythm action games where you have to command an army of Patapons by beating drums. The key is timing each of your commands to the beat and knowing when it's best to Don or Pata. If you know, you know.

We had a pleasant time with the Switch version of the game, scoring it a 7/10: it's "a real blast from the past and more than proves why this series was such a hit for Sony."

Will you be revisiting Patapon this holiday season? Chaka! Chaka! Pon! Pata! in the comments.