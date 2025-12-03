We're in the thick of the Holiday season right now, so we're sure plenty of you are out there looking for sweet deals to stick under the tree come 25th December. And Nintendo is adding to the festive savings with is Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle in the UK.

On the official Nintendo website, if you order the Switch 2 bundle, you'll get a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership and a Luigi ornament for your Christmas tree — or shelf — for free. That's £429.99 for a new console, a game, NSO for a year, and a little bonus.

The deal is on until 11th January 2026 and, essentially, you're saving £58.97 compared to buying all four things individually, which would cost £488.96. Not a bad little saving, then.

All you have to do is click on the View Offer button, then add the Switch 2 bundle to your cart, and the additional items will be added automatically.

While this deal is exclusive to the UK, it seems, we're sure other deals are popping up across the world, and we'll keep an eye out for the very best.

So even though Cyber Monday and Black Friday are in the past, the savings are still out there!

Are you looking to get a Switch 2 for the Holiday season? Let us know in the comments.