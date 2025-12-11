Mini Review The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (Switch 2) - Just Hugely Disappointing "If I had a sister, I'd sell her in a second"

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon (Clever Endeavour Games, 9th Dec, $19.99) - Build chaotic bike-racing courses with friends as a cast of silly barnyard animals in Ultimate Sheep Raccoon – the spiritual successor to the wild party platformer Ultimate Chicken Horse. In this party game, you can add obstacles, ramps and dangerous traps, then crash your way to the finish line while collecting power-ups, dodging hazards and pulling off sick tricks.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Owlcat Games, 11th Dec, $49.99) - Made in partnership with Games Workshop, this story-rich classical RPG from Owlcat Games is coming to Nintendo Switch 2! Begin your adventure aboard your giant personal voidship, traveling between the multitude of systems within the Koronus Expanse – a barely charted and incredibly perilous region of space. During quests, show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind. Your every decision and act, even in character creation, changes the in-game open world and those who inhabit it.

Storm Lancers - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Probably Monsters, 9th Dec, $19.99) - Storm Lancers is a fast-paced rogue-like, where every run means dodging death, overcoming enemies, and mastering powerful skills. The battle is on, so team up in chaotic co-op for survival. On Cryptica, no two runs are the same. Explore ever-shifting biomes in HDR at a smooth 60 FPS, where every leap, slash, and dash brings you one step closer to unraveling the mystery.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Aery – Winter Wonderland (EpiXR, 11th Dec, $4.99) - Experience the beauty of winter in Aery – Winter Wonderland, a relaxing and immersive adventure where you take flight as a graceful bird. Explore breathtaking snowy landscapes, glide through icy valleys, and uncover a heartwarming story. Your journey follows Frosty, a curious traveler searching for a legendary magical flower hidden deep within the frozen world.

ASCENDANCE UNBOUND (Onevision Games, 11th Dec, $2.99) - ASCENDANCE is a calming, relaxing and minimalist first person 3D Platformer. Shape your way with mysterious abilities and rise with the enchanted wind platforms beyond the skies within a world which evolves and transforms around you. A journey which leads through different ages of our world awaits you.

BAROQUE Become a Meta-Being Revive (Sting, 17th Dec, $4.99) - "BAROQUE Become a Meta-Being" Returns—Powered Up for Nintendo Switch! In this game, you play as Grue, one of the minor enemies that appear in BAROQUE. Use jumps and quick movements in all directions to see how far you can progress through the dungeon known as the Neuro Tower. Will you take cautious steps forward, or leap boldly ahead? With simple controls, anyone can enjoy the challenge. You’ll also encounter many familiar characters from the original game, such as Moon and Kato.

BAROQUE SHOOTING: REVERSED (Sting, 17th Dec, $14.99) - A shoot ’em up set in the world of the RPG “BAROQUE” returns as “REVERSED”, now available on Nintendo Switch. The story takes place in the Neuro Tower, a mysterious structure overrun by countless enemies. You must fight through them using the items you acquire along the way to reach the final boss that awaits in the deepest depths. This release adds a variety of new features. It offers plenty to enjoy for both newcomers and those who played the original extensively.

BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special (COWCAT, 9th Dec, $2.69) - When students Graff and Ott are invited to celebrate "Natal Untail," a twisted take on Atlasia's ancient tradition, they'll discover that even in a decaying world, the greatest treasures are the values of sharing and friendship. This "Special" release adds interactivity through choices and consequences, designed exclusively for consoles. A 2-hour visual novel, perfect for reading with kids.

Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality (Happy Player, 11th Dec, $8.99) - After a great war more than a decade ago, Europe lies in ruins, struggling to rebuild. In the heart of Florence, Italy, an ancient secret of immortality is buried deep within the city’s veins. A shadowy web spun over centuries, now slowly unraveling. Is the fabled salvation a blessing. . . or a curse? One day, you encounter a mysterious girl with snow-white hair and beauty eyes like a witch’s. From that moment, the gears of fate begin to turn.

Dino Land (Ratalaika Games, 12th Dec, $5.99) - This hierarchal action pinball game that you will explore on land, sea and sky, and attack the enemies. Natural disaster and sudden weather change will bring you more excitement. Volcanic explosions, tectonic movements, seas filled by lava, sand storms and more… Beautiful visual arts and impressive sounds and music is created by the famous composer, Ichiro Haneda.

Dunjungle (Astrolabe Games, 11th Dec, $19.99) - Dunjungle is an action-packed roguelite about a monkey hero, adventuring into a jungle under the menace of a corruptive power that is transforming its peaceful creatures and destroying everything on its way. You'll explore continuously changing dungeons, temples, crypts, and other mysterious places, where you'll find all sort of weird enemies and an arsenal of weapons, spells, and relics, granting you a different experience every time you play.

EGGCONSOLE SUPER LAYDOCK MISSION STRIKER MSX (D4 Enterprise, 11th Dec, $6.49) - This is a shooting game released by T&E SOFT in 1987. Players take on the role of a Mission Striker, engaging in dogfights against the Gilcen Army. The game is a vertical-scrolling shooter where you fight using your main shot and option weapons (a combined attack is possible during two-player co-op). While a shooter, it also features RPG elements like leveling up.

FatalZone (101XP, 11th Dec, $6.99) - FatalZone, an auto-shooter with roguelike and RPG elements, is now out in full! A dangerous zombie virus has brought humanity to the brink of extinction, but we’re not going down without a fight! Combat hordes of zombies and send mercenaries on deadly expeditions to collect resources for one of the last survivor strongholds. Do everything you can to save humanity!

Hexa Chippy (Afil Games, 17th Dec, $4.99) - Get ready for a heartwarming hexagonal puzzle adventure where clever thinking meets cozy charm. Guide the adorable Chippys, little squirrels with big personalities, as they collect every shiny acorn and make their way safely home. Across 30 hand-crafted levels and three seasonal worlds: Spring, Summer and Autumn, you’ll twist, swap and align tiles to form perfect paths through nature’s maze.

Ink Inside (Entalto Publishing, 11th Dec, $9.99) - From part of the team that brought you Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, Ink Inside is a hand drawn adventure with beat-em-up meets dodgeball combat! When water seeps into a child's drawings, it warps their landscapes and turns once friendly doodles into mindless, soggy monsters.

Lucha Align (Afil, 16th Dec, $4.99) - Get ready for the most exciting fight of your life in Lucha Align, the puzzle game where every piece is a luchador ready for action! Your mission is clear: fit the champions and completely fill the ring to claim victory in style. With 40 levels full of action, each match brings new shapes, new challenges, and even more excitement. From the first training sessions to the ultimate battles, you’ll need strategy, quick thinking, and the spirit of a champion to master every grid and earn the special stars.

Mamon King (LiTMUS, 11th Dec, $8.44) - Players are special beings who can connect with Mamons (monsters) summoned from another world. Raise and train your Mamons with kindness, and sometimes strictness! After winning countless tournaments, when you defeat the strongest Mamon, you will become the world's king: the Mamon King! *38 Unique Mamons Mammon boast distinctive appearances, each excelling in different training areas and possessing varying lifespans. Grasping their traits is your first step to victory.

Mystery Horror Bundle – Saint Kotar & Charon’s Staircase (Soedesco, 4th Dec, $39.99) - Saint Kotar: In this story-and-choice driven psychological horror detective game, you play as Benedek and Nikolay – two troubled godly men in search for their missing relative in an ancient God-devoted town called Sveti Kotar. Charon's Staircase: In the 1970s, a totalitarian regime known as The Ministry ruled with an iron fist. They committed numerous inhumane and sinister acts during their reign, but those days are over, as they now aspire to join the European Union.

Royal Watch: The Throne’s Duty (Elusor, 11th Dec, $14.99) - Take your place on the throne in this captivating game of strategy and perception. Royal Watch: The Throne's Duty challenges you to become the all-seeing eye of your kingdom. As the Royal Observer, your duty is to watch every move in the court. Analyze actions, detect patterns, and pass your judgment. Your gaze is law, and your attention shapes the fate of the realm. Inspired by classic observation games.

Samu (GAME NACIONAL, 13th Dec, $9.99) - Engage in intense, strategic duels against powerful bosses — each encounter demands skill, timing, and careful planning to overcome your enemies. Sharpen your reflexes, master counterattacks against each boss’s unique abilities, and conquer brutal challenges where precision determines the thin line between defeat and victory.

Save The Doge 2 (NOSTRA GAMES, 11th Dec, $1.99) - New challenging levels are here! Solve the puzzles and save the little puppies. This is still the best way to spend your time! You still have to draw the lines so the angry bees can't even touch the puppy. All new levels will challenge your brain and skills. Still find the best solution in each level. The bees won't stop until they reach the goal. Keep them away as long as you can!

Slide! Throw! Snow Party (SAT-BOX, 15th Dec, $9.00) - Enjoy a variety of wintry party games with simple controls! From snowball fights to battles on the ice, there's winter fun for everyone! Share Joy-Con controllers for up to six players to join in the fun! Whether you're partying with family and friends or playing solo, there's a mode for every mood! Pick a game and play! Practice on your own or face off against friends! Play a series of games to determine the champion! Win or lose, the fun never stops! Battle it out on snowy stages with players from around the world! Hop into a Quick Match for fast and thrilling fun!

Stars In The Trash (IndieArk, 11th Dec, $10.49) - Tired of feeling trapped at home, Moka, a spoiled cat, decides to run away and seek adventure. His journey takes an unexpected turn when the kennelman threatens the streets. Moka needs to learn how to survive, and appreciate what he left behind, before he's going to lose his best friend and everything he had.

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner (Celery Emblem, 11th Dec, $14.90) - Mascot Horror in a 90´s escape room! deliver your pizza order to Tagomago´s Mansion, but be careful, dinner is not the pizza. . its YOU! escape from this haunted house and his 7 cannibalish inhabitants in a time loop with more than 25 endings! The sequel to BAOBABS MAUSOLEUM and the second game on Jacob Jazz´s TREELOGY!

TANGLEWOOD (Big Evil Corporation, 16th Dec, $9.99) - Guide Nymn home using lateral thinking and quick reactions to avoid, defeat and overcome the challenges and monsters that await! A true love letter to 16-bit, pixel art gaming.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE (Reef Entertainment, 12th Dec, $29.99) - Experience the events of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ brought to life through glorious pixel artwork and action-packed arcade gameplay! Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.

Toad Slide (Afil Games, 11th Dec, $3.49) - Get ready to slide into an enchanted swamp full of magical puzzles! In Toad Slide, a Sokoban-inspired 2D pixel-art puzzle, you control a mystical toad who must move runic stone blocks and place them onto magic circles to restore balance to the swamp.

Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition (Limited Run Games, 15th Dec, $19.99) - Tomba and his friend Zippo are in search of Tomba's girlfriend, Tabby. Was she kidnapped by the Evil Pigs? Is she safe? Tomba must use all of his agility, guile and cunning disguises to save Tabby and defeat the Evil Pigs once and for all.

Toy Cowboy Royale : RPG Dragon’s Challenge (Great Ave, 15th Dec, $7.99) - Saddle up and enter the wild, fantastical world of Toy Cowboy Royale: RPG Dragon’s Challenge! Take on the role of a daring toy cowboy in a magical land filled with dragons, treasures, and epic battles. Explore vibrant landscapes, complete challenging quests, and face legendary dragons in intense RPG combat.

Traveler’s Refrain (indie.io, 11th Dec, $19.99) - Traveler's Refrain is a dark song-casting, story-driven action RPG about one man's quest to find his long-lost love and rekindle his passion. Armed with a magical bouzouki, Traveler will face horrific abominations, challenging puzzles, and unravel the mysteries of a dark forest forbidden to all, as an ancient conflict reaches a fever pitch. It is up to the player to defy the Mecha-Goddesses of Fate and find the machine that will reunite Traveler with his long-lost love.

Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam (ININ Games, 15th Dec, $29.99) - Hop on your broomstick and “trouble” yourself with a spellbinding bullet-hell Cute' Em Up adventure! Originally released in 2007 by the developer of Cotton Reboot!, Trouble Witches has evolved into the ultimate Cute' Em Up experience after over a decade of development and updates. Now, in Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam, this manic shooter returns with a visual overhaul, new game modes and its most complete version ever.

Unto Deepest Depths (Flynns Arcade, 11th Dec, $6.99) - Unto Deepest Depths is a turn-based strategy game where all units must move and attack every turn. Build your party, upgrade your units, and lead them into the unknown to vanquish the horrors below in this punishing roguelite where any move could be your last. Challenging turn-based combat with a twist Battle through tactical turn-based combat where death is always just around the corner, made more challenging due to a simple rule: Every turn, units must move and attack.

Upscale Studio – Logic Bundle: 5 in 1 (Upscale Studio, 27th Nov, $19.99) - A cozy collection of creative puzzle and logic-based games designed to boost your brainpower while helping you relax. From ancient mysteries to calm, colorful challenges. It’s the perfect mix of focus and fun!

Vinecard (IndieArk, 11th Dec, $9.59) - Vine Card is a deck-building strategic game with roguelike elements. Choose from a roster of quirky heroes with even quirkier skills, plan your route around the game board, grab the goodies and defeat the baddies Navigate your hero around a game board of limited grids, one step at a time. Sounds boring? Well, throw in a deck of 200+ unique cards, and watch the chemical reactions happen.

WIZNWAR PINBALL BUNDLE (FLARB, 5th Dec, $35.99) - TURBO CHARGED PINBALL RETURNS! Now with bigger sprites, more baddies, more secrets & MORE BULLETS! Demon's Tilt pushes the limits of the Video Pinball genre! X LIGHTNING STRIKES AGAIN! ! XENOTILT, the sequel to the cult hit, DEMON'S TILT. Get ready for another PINBALL FANTASY.