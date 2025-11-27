Update []: ICYMI: The Minecraft 'Mounts of Mayhem' is now available for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. Above is the official launch trailer.
"Mounts of Mayhem charges into Minecraft today! Face down undead foes in frenzied mounted combat during the day, at night, and even deep underwater. Fight back with the spear – a new tiered weapon which deals damage based on your precision and the speed of your trusted steed. Riders of the Overworld – mount up and lead the charge! The Mounts of Mayhem drop is out now in Minecraft!"
Here are the full patch notes for this latest update from the Minecraft Feedback page:
Minecraft - Mounts of Mayhem (9th December 2025)
Mount improvements
- Horses, Zombie Horses, Donkeys, Mules, and Camels no longer sink when ridden by players while swimming
- Added Netherite Horse Armor
- Can be crafted at a Smithing Table using a Diamond Horse Armor, a Netherite Ingot, and a Netherite Upgrade
- Provides 19 armor points
Nautilus
- New neutral aquatic mob
- Attacks using a Dash attack if provoked
- Spawns in all ocean biomes
- Tamed using Pufferfish or a Bucket of Pufferfish
- Tamed Nautilus can be mounted using a Saddle
- Has a Dash skill similar to Camels, used by pressing Jump button
- Occasionally attacks Pufferfish within range using Dash attack
- Adds "Breath of the Nautilus" effect to mounted player
- Tamed Nautilus without Saddle has a roaming restriction of 32 blocks
- Tamed Nautilus with Saddle has a roaming restriction of 16 blocks
- Nautilus has a charge attack cooldown of 4 seconds
- Takes suffocation damage on land
- A Nautilus can spawn between Y-Level 38 and 58
Nautilus Armor
- Equipable on Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus
- Comes in Copper, Golden, Iron, Diamond, and Netherite versions
- Using Shears on a Nautilus will first remove its armor, and then its Saddle
Breath of the Nautilus
- Effect that affects mounted player
- Pauses player oxygen consumption (but does not replenish oxygen)
Zombie Nautilus
- New neutral underwater mob
- Attacks using a Dash attack
- Spawns with a Drowned rider wielding a Trident
- Is hostile if the rider is a hostile mob
- Neutral without a rider
- Tamed using Pufferfish or a Bucket of Pufferfish
- Tamed Zombie Nautilus can be mounted using a Saddle
- Has a Dash skill similar to Camels, used by pressing Jump button
- Occasionally attacks Pufferfish within range using Dash attack
- Adds "Breath of the Nautilus" effect to mounted player
- Cannot be bred
- Tamed Zombie Nautilus without Saddle has a roaming restriction of 32 blocks
- Tamed Zombie Nautilus with Saddle has a roaming restriction of 16 blocks
- Takes suffocation damage on land
Coral Zombie Nautilus
- New Zombie Nautilus variant
- Spawns in Warm Oceans, replacing the normal Zombie Nautilus
- Visual variant, functions identically to the normal Zombie Nautilus
Spear
- New weapon that can be crafted in Wood, Stone, Copper, Iron, Gold, Diamond, and Netherite versions
- Each material has different stats for timing, influencing how fast they are to use
- Has a minimum reach for damage, being too close to a target will yield no damage
- Has extended maximum reach compared to other tools and weapons
- Zombies and Piglins can spawn with the Spear
- Has two attacks: Jab and Charge
- Animals defeated in one hit by the charge attack of a Spear with the Fire Aspect enchantment will drop cooked food
Charge Attack
- Press and hold secondary action button to use
- Damage based on Spear material, the player's view angle and velocity of both player and target
- While holding down button the attack goes through three stages before returning to idle:
- Engaged: Spear can deal damage, knockback, and dismount mounted enemies if speed is above the required thresholds
- Tired: Indicated by Spear rotating to a vertical position and shaking Spear can deal damage and knockback (but not dismount) if the speed is above the required thresholds
- Disengaged: Indicated by Spear being lowered, pointing downwards Spear gives damage but not knockback or dismount if the speed is above the required threshold
Jab Attack
- Quick press primary action button to use
- Low damage attack with knockback
- Cooldown between attacks
- Wood spears have the fastest cooldown; Netherite the slowest
- Can hit multiple enemies
- Does not destroy blocks
Lunge Enchantment
- Spear exclusive enchantment
- Only works with the Jab attack
- When doing a Jab attack with Lunge it propels the player horizontally in the view direction
- View angle needs to be perfectly leveled horizontally to achieve maximum lunge distance
- Using the Lunge attack consumes hunger
- Level 1 Lunge consumes 1 hunger point, level 2 consumes 2 points, and level 3 consumes 3 points
- Cost of 1 Durability point for using Lunge for all Enchantment levels
Zombie Horse
- Spawns naturally at night in Plains and Savanna biomes
- Spawns with a Zombie rider wielding a Spear
- Is hostile if the rider is a hostile mob
- Neutral without a rider
- Tamed like normal Horses
- Favorite food is Red Mushroom
- Tamed Zombie Horse can be mounted using a Saddle
- Cannot be bred
- Zombie Horses avoid areas with sunlight
- Zombie Horses can be leashed when they are untamed, but not when mounted by a Zombie
Parched
- New Skeleton variant
- Spawns at 0 light level in Deserts, replacing some of the regular Skeletons
- Does not burn in sunlight
- Shoots Arrows of Weakness
- Has a slower rate of fire compared to normal Skeletons, similar to Bogged
- Does not spawn in caves, following the Husk's spawning rules
- Parched have a chance of spawning riding Spiders and Cave Spiders in Deserts, instead of regular Skeletons
Camel Husk
- New undead Camel variant
- Spawns at 0 light level in Deserts
- Does not burn in sunlight
- Spawns with two riders: A Husk wielding a Spear and a Parched
- Does not spawn in caves, following the Husk's spawning rules
- Is hostile if the rider is a hostile mob
- Passive without a rider
- Despawns like other hostile mobs, but becomes persistent when ridden by a player
- Favorite food is Rabbit Foot
- Cannot be bred
- As a mount, they work similar to normal Camels
- Zombie Husks that spawn riding a Camel Husk have a 50% chance of dropping a Rabbit Foot
- The Camel Husk can not be leashed while being ridden by a hostile mob
Features and Bug Fixes
Audio
- The swimming sound no longer plays when flying underwater
- The critical hit sound now correctly plays when a player lands a critical hit
Blocks
- Hanging Roots can now be waterlogged (MCPE-128957)
- Crimson Roots and Crimson Fungus now generate in the Warped Forest biome (MCPE-83616)
Character Creator
- Players are no longer prevented from loading into a world due to an Invalid Platform Skin error
- Fixed an issue where remote player skins would sometimes change to a default skin when they moved in and out of render range (MCPE-222444)
Gameplay
- Hoppers now have a short cooldown after being moved by a Piston that prevents interaction. This fixes a bug with Bundle duplication
- Fixed a bug preventing players from growing Pink Petals, Wildflowers, or Leaf Litter by targeting the side of a block (MCPE-190684)
- Added the Damage Tilt slider to Video settings, controlling how much the screen tilts when the player takes damage, in parity with Java
- Hoppers can no longer stack multiple Bottles in one slot inside a Brewing Stand (MCPE-228374)
General
- Fixed a bug where pressing ALT + F4 in-game opened the pause menu instead of closing the game (MCPE-228098)
- Resolved an issue on Windows where shared worlds (those available to all players) did not load resource or behavior packs (MCPE-228607)
- Reenabled missing music for several biomes
- Fixed an issue where signing in at the exact wrong time would make many online features unable to load for 5 minutes
- Added splash text "One does not simply walk to the Far Lands"
Graphical
- The first critical hit particle for Arrows is now slightly delayed
- The nose of the Copper Golem is now rotated correctly while the Golem is sitting down (MCPE-228256)
- Fixed large flipbook textures corrupting other textures
- Fixed a bug where the fade command would fade to black instead of the specified color when Vibrant Visuals is enabled. Also fixed certain effects such as fire and the Spyglass overlay rendering in front of the fade effect (MCPE-223049)
- Fixed snowflakes flickering during player movement
- The partial transparency applied to mobs when close to the camera now also applies to players. (MCPE-227786)
- Fixed Mooshroom's mushrooms and armor on mobs not being affected by "Enable Dithering" setting (MCPE-228281) (MCPE-228296)
- Fixed a regression where Torches and Lanterns weren't emitting point lights in raytracing-enabled worlds
Input
- Automatically selects the Chat screen text field on opening for Windows when using Keyboard and Mouse, enabling text input as soon as screen opens (MCPE-229046)
- Fixed a bug on Windows where disabling the system setting "Scroll inactive windows when hovering over them" had no effect (MCPE-229088)
- On-Screen Keyboard will no longer appear over the chat box when docked; Input screens, such as signs, will no longer close when switching between different input modes (MCPE-228584)
- Fixed a bug on Windows where the game widgets would interact with the cursor when another window was focused (MCPE-229548)
- Fixed an issue where Xbox controllers connected to ROG Xbox Ally did not work while built-in controller was active (MCPE-184251) (MCPE-180470)
- Fixed a bug on Windows where the mouse cursor moved in the background during gameplay (MCPE-230832)
Items
- Gold Horse Armor has been renamed to Golden Horse Armor (MCPE-101388)
Mobs
- Fixed bug where Camels could not dash when standing in water
- Pufferfish can now spawn in the Lukewarm Ocean and Deep Lukewarm Ocean biomes
- Pufferfish and Tropical Fish can now be caught when fishing in Jungle biomes
- Drowned attack now knockbacks attacked mob into air when mob is not in water (MCPE-133343)
- Added chance for Zombie Horse Riders to spawn in Savannas and Plains
- Camels now take fall damage starting 4 blocks higher when walking or dashing (MCPE-171996)
- Phantoms can no longer drown (MCPE-101541)
- Wolf shadow and model are now centered (MCPE-176018)
- Fixed some Goat sounds not being controlled by the Friendly Mobs slider (MCPE-178232)
- Piglins will no longer scream with enthusiasm while admiring gold MCPE-229509
- They will instead do a courteous grunt of acknowledgement
- Very polite, just like on Java
- Only Baby Zombie jockeys and Baby Husk jockeys can ride the following mobs:
- Adult Chickens
- Untamed Ocelots
- Untamed Cats
- Untamed Wolves
- Adult Zombies
- Adult Husks
- Adult Zombified Villagers
- Adult Zombified Piglins
- Cows
- Adult unsaddled Pigs
- Sheep
- Adult untamed Horses
- Adult untamed Donkeys
- Adult untamed Mules
- Adult Skeleton Horses
- Adult Zombie Horses
- Mooshrooms
- Spiders that were not spawned as jockey mounts
- Cave Spiders that were not spawned as jockey mounts
- Zombies and Husks that have been spawned as their rider configuration can only ride Zombie Horses and Camel Husks, respectively
- Dolphins no longer spawn in the Cold Ocean or Deep Cold Ocean biomes
- It is no longer possible for two mobs to mount each other simultaneously
Profile
- Removed unexpected Sign Out button on user profile on Windows. Players should sign out via the Xbox app (MCPE-228176)
Realms
- Fixed Realm server selection behaving unpredictably
- Fixed controller focus being cut off for the top of the Realms Timeline Opted-Out members list
- Realms Manage Feed is now located within Realms Stories instead of Realms Settings
- Fixed an issue where players could get temporarily stuck when adding members to a newly purchased Realm
- Navigate players back to either the start screen or the settings screen when they confirm the message about not being able to connect to a network
- Present players with the option to play using mobile data or to change their game settings if mobile data is disabled when attempting to join a newly purchased Realm
- Introducing Realms Saves, a new and improved version of our previous backup system. Keep your Realms worlds safe with a new bank of cloud storage included with your Realms subscription. Realms saves come in two flavors:
- Automatic saves are functionally the same as our previous "backups" system:
- They are on by default - no need to enable anything to keep your Realm world safe with automatic saves.
- They are taken at the end of every Realms play session when the server shuts down, or every 30 minutes during a play session.
- They are only retained for a limited time, according to our retention policy (which has not changed with this update): How Mojang Saves Backups for Your Minecraft Realm | Minecraft Help
- They do not count towards your bank of cloud storage.
- All previous Realms backups will be converted to automatic saves.
- Manual saves are created by the Realm owner and count towards a bank of storage that comes with your Realms subscription.
- Manual saves are retained as long as your Realm is. They are not automatically deleted by our retention policy*, but Realm owners can delete manual saves if they want to free up storage space.
- Realms Plus subscriptions come with 10GB of manual save storage and Realms core subscriptions come with 5GB.
- Automatic saves can be turned into manual saves by the Realm owner.
- Realms saves can be found in the Realms settings menu accessed via the "Edit Realm" button rather than the Realms world settings menu that backups used to show up in. While playing on the Realm, saves can also be found in the in-game settings menu for the Realm owner.
- Realms saves will also now list the world name and the packs that were applied at the time of the save.
- Automatic saves are functionally the same as our previous "backups" system:
Settings
Storage
- Display "Unlisted Worlds" that cannot be loaded so they can be deleted (MCPE-223708)
Stability and Performance
- If syncing world from cloud fails on Xbox, automatically attempt to join the local copy
- Improved loading times when exiting worlds
- Improved loading times when using the /reload all command
- Fixed a crash from using a Data Driven Renderer
- Improved loading times when re-entering similar worlds
- Improved loading times when transferring between servers
User Interface
- Touch Controls: The camera Y-sensitivity for D-Pad controls has been decreased, matching the sensitivity for Joystick controls
- Hotbar hotkeys now also work when hovering over output slots of Grindstone and Anvil (MCPE-228276)
- Touch Controls: There is now an option to increase the size of the top row of buttons in the HUD
- New achievements page: Fixed a bug where some achievements could not be manually removed from the In Progress list
- Touch Controls: Customizable controls are now always on
- Updated the Add-Ons navigation button to have proper spacing between the icon and the text
- Fix issue with rendering custom blocks as "flying items" and with quick move animation (MCPE-180489)
- Text input in certain inputs such as Book and Quill, will now prevent new lines if it will push text out of the input window
- Fix suggested commands in chat misplaced when resizing window (MCPE-147816)
- Fixed the social drawer lacking a border when opened in-game (MCPE-227007)
- Fixed a bug where the text to speech settings incorrectly auto enabled when starting a world
- Fixed the Social drawer lacking a border when opened within a world (MCPE-227007)
- Added a new joystick for touch controls when using the control schemes 'player_relative_strafe' or 'camera_relative_strafe'
- The new joystick is only available with "Joystick & tap to interact" and "Joystick & aim crosshair"
- Players who are using "D-Pad & tap to interact" when entering into one of the two control schemes will be put into "Joystick & tap to interact" and then returned to "D-Pad & tap to interact" after they stop using one of the two control schemes
- Added missing options to the new Accessibility settings page (MCPE-228101)
- Accessibility option "Enable Open Chat Message" has been renamed to "Chat Instructions on Join"
- Implemented the same HUD icon for ambient mob effects as Java (like the ones applied by Beacons, Conduits, or Breath of the Nautilus)
- Fixed ambient mob effects constantly flashing like they are timing out
- All items now show the Hit attack prompt when aiming at a Mob
- Items with dedicated interaction prompts now show when aiming at a Mob if there is no other special Mob interaction prompt
- Fixed a bug where holding up on the D-Pad would not continuously scroll in menus (MCPE-226509)
- Fixed an issue where the paste button on some screens would paste text twice (MCPE-228233)
- Title bar of game on PC will now respect Windows dark mode (MCPE-227846)
- Fixed issue where game icon doesn't show on taskbar and title bar on Windows (MCPE-227849)
- The mob's inventory panel is now hidden for all unchested mobs in the default UI
- Open windows such as inventory, trading, or chat, will now close when you are hurt by a mob
- Windows will not close repeatedly if you are attacked multiple times in quick succession
Items
- Spawn Eggs are now sorted thematically in the Creative Inventory, according to the following categories:
- Overworld
- Farm Animals
- Mounts
- Pets
- Wild Animals
- Aquatic
- Miscellaneous
- Golems
- Villagers
- Undead
- Spiders
- Monsters
- Illagers
- Nether
- The End
- Overworld
- Tools and weapons now lose durability when used to attack Armor Stands, just like they do when damaging other entities such as Minecarts, Paintings, Boats, or Leash Knots
You can view the Technical Updates on the Minecraft website.
Original Story: [Thu 27th Nov, 2025 06:45 GMT]:
Back in September, Minecraft announced a new drop officially titled 'Mounts of Mayhem'. The development team has now confirmed the Bedrock Edition of the game will receive this "final game drop" of the year on 9th December 2025.
In case you missed the initial reveal, this new drop will come loaded with a new weapon (the spear), the Zombie Horse, and the Nautilus (a new mob you can tame, ride and equip with armour). There'll also be a Zombie Nautilus.
Last but not least is the Camel Husk and its two riders - a husk and a parched. The team is also adding some quality-of-life improvements such as the ability to cross bodies of water on horseback. You can get more details about this content drop in the latest monthly video update above and in our Minecraft Live September 2025 round up post.