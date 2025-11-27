Yep and it reuses the 1.6 Zombie Horse (even the Skeleton one was re-applyed like Spider Jockeys years earlier then this new update). Other then the horse quality of life I don't see much to this update.

Added mounts for above ground/underwater, but we still got Armadillos used for only Wolf armour. Nothing interesting to ride there in a weird way, why be that creative Mojang. Golems that limited and mods still offer better automation then golems, dispensers and too many things then 1 block that solves it all and do it better that way or among other blocks with better design thought out for them.

Spears are limited as like the Trident and Bow to the Spear/Crossbow, the latter are a joke. Where is more interesting ideas to use. Wow another weapon with ranged focus that barely effects the game, the stats are still within the same safe range and still takes 2 hits to defeat a spider/zombie, wow, how exciting is that. XD

Looks boring like many of Mojang's past updates. Do Minecraft players really eat up all that enthusiasm the team has in marketing because to me it makes me want to bash them over the head.

The odd quality of life stuff is great but otherwise eh. Their mentality is as bad as any other game developers, probably the worst even and 'need to get updates for attention span reasons and make whatever ok but not great ideas' you can finish in a week (it's not the length it's the execution and wanting to reuse them in each world).

This update is very minimal besides the bugs on Bedrock.

No motivation, only mods in Beta or old versions currently besides making wikis for them or mod updates on forums.

Hytale to me is it's own thing that won't take away from Minecraft and it's ideas are here and there as Minecraft is more customisable then just 'wow we added adventure stuff people talk about' that I couldn't care less about.