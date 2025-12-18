Since the launch of the Switch 2 in June, developers have been rolling out all sorts of upgrades for existing titles. With this in mind, the latest one announced is for Beyblade X: Evobattle.

Beyblade X: EVOBATTLE - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition arrives in Japan today on 18th December 2025. It is a 1,000 yen paid upgrade for existing Switch owners who purchase the "Upgrade Pack". Local pricing hasn't been announced just yet.

Like other Switch 2 Editions, this upgrade comes with higher resolution graphics and a higher frame rate. There'll also be faster load times (thanks, Gematsu).

Beyblade X: EVOBATTLE was launched on the Switch eShop last month. Here's a bit more about it from the Nintendo website:

The BEYBLADE ACTION game that faithfully recreates the world of BEYBLADE X arrives with three powerful evolutions! Witness EVOBATTLE, EVOSTORY, and EVOCUSTOMIZE! Evolution 1: EVOBATTLE

Your strategy changes dramatically depending on your Bey type. Attack Type specializes in offense, Stamina Type absorbs the opponent’s stamina, Defense Type activates shields for solid protection, and Balance Type boosts attack power through combos! Experience thrilling high-speed Battles that demand skill and precision! Challenge Bladers around the world in online matches! Evolution 2: EVOSTORY

New allies await—compete, grow, and chase your dreams together in the ultimate BEY BATTLE ROYALE (BBR)! Evolution 3: EVOCUSTOMIZE

Customization reaches new heights! Collect materials to coat your Beys in your favorite colors, enhance your favorite parts, and choose X Skills to create the perfect Beys for your Battle style!

The Switch version of this title is also currently on sale in select locations ($44.99 instead of $49.99). Have you tried out this game on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.