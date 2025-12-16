Assassin's Creed Shadows didn't get off to the best start on the Switch 2 when it arrived earlier this month, with players reporting crashing and stability issues.

Fortunately, Ubisoft acknowledged these problems and said these issues would be resolved in the next major game update. Title Update 1.1.7 is out this week on the Switch 2 and other platforms, and we've now got a look at the patch notes.

Most notably, it comes loaded with "bug fixes & improvements" for the Switch 2 edition of the game, resolving crases and more. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Ubisoft's official website:

New Finisher Animations

We heard your feedback and are bringing new finishers to combat!

Bring more flair to your encounters with a fresh set of finisher animations. Both Naoe and Yasuke now have expanded ways to end fights in style with more cinematic flair and brutality.

Animus Rift: Lost and Found

A mysterious new Rift has appeared within the Animus...

Uncover secrets, solve puzzle, traverse across the digital plains and help The Guide.

New Project: Defiance

We are releasing a new Project available in the Animus HUB, called Defiance, in which you can unlock a new Bo staff, Trinket and more! Activate the new Project, complete Anomalies and progress through the rewards like previously released ones.

Vault Access in the Animus Menu

A quick access for the Vault has been added to the Animus menu while in gameplay for easier access to the feature.

New Resources Available in the Exchange

Gold, Mastery and Knowledge Points are now available as part of daily offers, which can be purchased repeatedly with Keys.

Bug fixes & Improvements

Nintendo Switch 2

Improved various FPS issues.

Fixed crashes for stability improvements.

Fixed various visual issues.

Improved the touchscreen experience.

Fixed an issue where players were asked to connect to a controller whenever the Switch 2 was docked or undocked, even if controllers were already connected.

Resolved an issue where the players would remain in an infinite black screen after creating a Ubisoft Connect account or log in with an already existing account upon selecting an audio pack from the initial boot menu.

Gameplay

Removed an exploit that would permit double engravings on the Sword of Fathoms.

Fixed an issue preventing Naginatas from being sold. Fine, I shall sell my best wares somewhere else!

Resolved an issue where perks that checked Mastery points spent would not update if Mastery points changed after equipping the item.

Fixed an issue where upgrading skills to Rank 3 would sometimes cause damage upgrades from Rank 2 to be missing.

The Bo Staff will now increase its affliction buildup stat when upgrading it Mythic and Artifact quality.

Perks with affliction effects now have dynamic wording that specify which affliction they apply, based on the item they are engraved on.

Fixed an issue where Knowledge Scrolls were removed from the players inventory. Junjiro did you take my scrolls again??

Shared skills between Naoe and Yasuke will now correctly be learned by both.

Edited wording for the "Affliction After Deflect" perk to clarify it applies 35% buildup instead of a full Affliction.

Ensured that "Restore 6% Health With Posture Attack" is present for all Critical Damage and Health Gain engravings for all weapons when equipped.

Claws of Awaji

Fixed an issue where players with two copies of the game, one with the Claws of Awaji Expansion and one without, would permanently lose the ability to fast travel to the island of Awaji when switching between the two editions of the game.

World

Players can now whistle while using the Follow Road mechanic. Enjoy the open road, whistle a tune and relax!

Corrupted Castles will no longer reset when loading into a previous save after a season has already changed.

Fixed an issue where enemies and loot would respawn upon loading a save before changing seasons.

Visuals & Graphics

Adjusted some facial animation for Naoe or Yasuke that looked unnatural during all cinematics when a hood was equipped. Psst! Naoe, stop making silly faces, please!

UI

Corrected inconsistencies between the smuggled rewards shown in the UI at the end of a season and what was truly received. All the goods are there, boss!

Fixed inconsistencies with the smuggled rewards UI when the Stables are upgraded. Remember to give your trusty steed an apple as a treat.

Corrected location name for "Kawarajiri Lumber Camp" in Japanese.

Online Store

Fixed an issue with receiving Store, Deluxe and Premium items into the player's inventory.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests

"Swords And Sake" Fixed an issue where the mission couldn't be completed due to Gennojo dying. "Eliminate Outlaws" Corrected issues preventing the completion of the mission. "Temple Stories" Ensured that Joken Hokkyo will not disappear so that the quest objective can be completed. Wait! Don't go! I need to complete this mission! "Dismantling One by One" Wandering enemies will now be indicated with a marker.

According to the same page on Ubisoft's website, this patch will be 3.66 GB update. This title update will go live on other platforms on 16th December 2025, with the Switch 2 version of the update to follow on 17th December 2025.