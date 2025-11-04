The Dragon Quest train just isn't slowing down; despite the fact we just got Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, we're actually just months away (5th February 2026) from the arrival of Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined on Switch 1 & 2, and there's plenty to be excited about.

Game Informer has spent some exclusive time at Square Enix's Shibuya, Tokyo offices, and that also involves chatting to the game's producer, Takeshi Ichikawa, who has shared some interesting news about the upcoming game — it'll have a "new conclusion".

While more interviews and tidbits will be available in the subscriber-only issue, Game Informer shared Ichikawa's cryptic comment about one of the changes coming to this big reimagination of the 2000 PlayStation RPG.

While Reimagined "follows the narrative of the original story", Ichikawa told the outlet that "player choices, players will get to see a new conclusion that's never been seen before" in previous versions of the game. That includes the 3DS remake that launched in 2013 (well, 2016 in the West).

"...even players who have played previous versions of Dragon Quest VII, they'll still get to have this fresh narrative experience with Reimagined" Ichikawa concludes, leaving the rest to speculation. Will it be an extension of what was there before? Or something completely new? We'll have to wait and see.

We've been getting a few little snippets of info on the upcoming remake; Ichikawa recently teased that fans are ready for the more "dark and sorrowful" story. Plus, there's some streamlining and other quality-of-life changes coming along with the lovely visual overhaul.

