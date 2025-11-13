We're admittedly a bit late here, but hey - better late than never! Getting on with it, November 2025 is yet another busy month (especially on the Switch 2 front). We've already had games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and later this month, the race gets underway in Kirby Air Riders.
If you don't get the chance to watch the full video above, here's our round up of 13 exciting new games on the way to the Switch and Switch 2:
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November (Switch 2)
- Goodnight Universe - 11th November (Switch 2)
- Winter Burrow - 12th November (Switch)
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - 13th November (Switch & Switch 2)
- Hitman: Absolution - 13th November (Switch 2 version coming 2026)
- Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 - 13th November (Switch 2)
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO - 14th November (Switch & Switch 2)
- Indika - 17th November (Switch)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide - 18th November (Switch 2)
- Morsels - 18th November (Switch)
- Squirrel with a Gun - 18th November (Switch 2)
- Demonschool - 19th November (Switch)
- Kirby Air Riders - 20th November (Switch 2)
So, there you go - that's just some of the game highlights for November on the Switch and Switch 2. You can find out more about each of these games in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.