Super Evil Megacorp has continued to release all sorts of updates for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate since it arrived on the eShop in 2024, and today it has launched the 'Wrath Invasion Update'.

Astral Wraiths are now invading the game's campaign and can be found wreaking havoc across New York City. New Wraith Minibosses can be found in the Sewers and on the Rooftops, and there's now also a smoother unlock experience in the game's Arcade Mode.

Here's the rundown via the game's official website:

PATCH NOTES



ARCADE MODE

Improved Onboarding experience There is now an unlock and tutorial moment when Arcade Mode becomes available Unlock criteria for challenges has been updated, though if you have already played challenges you would no longer qualify for, you will still be able to play them Better signposting for where to go within Metalhead’s Lab

There is now a first time victory bonus for completing a new challenge. If you have already completed challenges, this bonus will be granted to you next time you enter Metalhead’s Lab.

Astral Ship Challenge 1 has been nerfed a bit to make it more of a tutorial level

Wraiths no longer teleport out of bounds

ASTRAL WRAITH

Astral Wraiths will begin infiltrating Campaign encounters after you have completed Arcade Mode Astral Ship Challenge 1

Wraiths can randomly be found in any standard combat room

There are 2 new Wraith Campaign minibosses: Sewers “Astral Wraith” miniboss Rooftops “Twin Assassins?” miniboss New miniboss stats have been added to the computer in the Home Lair





OTHER

We updated Double Select behavior to allow you to pick from the top of the reward tree instead of just within Powers. Now you can still get another power OR you can pick something else.

You can now access your Run Details from the shop screen

Improved error handling when searching for run in Online Play that will result in finding a match more quickly

Dragon's Claw power is no longer available for purchase in Arena mode

BUGS FIXED

[PC/Mac] Characters only dash towards mouse on low aim assist level

Fixed a few places where players could get stuck in levels

[Arena][XBX] Sometimes player character gets unresponsive after selecting Hex/Flex from the Shop

[DLC][ART] Functionality of the Zoom In and Zoom Out buttons appears inverted within the Art Book

'Turnstone' artifact fails to unlock after spending 1300 Dragon coins in all game modes

'Adrenaline' ninja turtle power description fails to update when upgraded to level 2 or 3 inside run detail menu throughout the gameplay

"Waiting for P1" banner sometimes persists into the arena if the guest is standing near the portal when the host selects a challenge

Challenge Seeker metal power can appear before player has unlocked shimmering and gauntlet portals.

[PS5][PS4] Player is unable to start a multiplayer session after returning from sleep mode

Casey's and Metalhead’s Wraps are being granted additively instead of as a watermark

[XB1] Character will continue running to the right if thumbstick gets moved slightly

[DLC] 'Critical Hit chance' fails to function properly on hitting Final Strike after using Special ability when Casey's Inspiration 2 is upgraded to any level

Bonus currency reward of dragon coins fails to be granted for 'Masteries' & 'Inspirations' after unlocking 'Busted Coin Slot' dreamer upgrade

