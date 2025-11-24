Shujinkou surprised us all when it arrived on Switch in October, bringing its unique blend of dungeon-crawling RPG mechanics and the chance to learn Japanese through combat to the hybrid system after launching elsewhere in February. Now developer Rice Games is keeping the educational odyssey going with a release for the game's lengthy soundtrack, which recently went on sale as a digital download.

Popping up on Bandcamp, Steam, and the Rice Games store for £19.99 / $25, the soundtrack comprises a whopping 158 tracks for almost seven hours of dungeon-crawling tunes. Lead composer Brian LaGuardia packs a bit of everything in there, too, with battle themes, character motifs, and minigame tunes spanning genres from classical to metal, rock to jazz.

All this comes from an orchestra of more than a dozen live performers, with the collection mastered by Ryuichi Tanaka of Warner Music Japan — the same mastering engineer that you'll find on numerous Pokémon music collections.

As you'd expect, you can also stream the full collection on the likes of Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube, and there's a physical release on the horizon, too, with a seven-CD Collector's Edition planned to launch at some point in 2026. No word on price yet, but keep an eye out for that one.

If you missed it, Shujinkou is a dungeon-crawler that gives you the chance to learn Japanese as you play. A patch at the end of October added a Visual Fidelity mode, which improved the presentation on Switch 2, as well as fixing some other issues. We've recently added expanded impressions to our review of the game, so if you like the sound of this unusual language-learning RPG, check it out.