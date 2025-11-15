Bandai Namco announced at the end of last month that it would be revamping Shadow Labyrinth with a major update. It's now officially rolled out Version 1.1.0 across multiple platforms. These updates aren't out on the Switch 2 and Switch just yet, but will "release soon".

For now, here's the full rundown of this next major update, which includes the addition of "Explorer Mode", balance adjustments for the existing mode and improved play control for Mini-PUCK. Bandai Namco notes how this update has been designed to "enhance" the overall enjoyment of this title. Here's the full rundown:

Shadow Labyrinth - Update 1.1.0 (Switch, Switch 2 - Coming Soon)

Supported Platforms

PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S / STEAM® are available now

Updates are also incoming for Nintendo Switch™2 / Nintendo Switch™ and will release soon. Thank you for your patience!

Adjustments

Addition of Explorer Mode

This mode significantly lowers the difficulty of combat and exploration, allowing you to better enjoy the story and world The existing mode, which was playable upon Shadow Labyrinth’s first release, will now be distinguished as "Veteran Mode," allowing you to continue enjoying the intense gameplay you've come to expect!

Switching Method

You can switch modes at any time during save data selection on the title screen or within the Miku Sol (Save/Warp Point) menu

There are no disadvantages to selecting "Explorer Mode," so please enjoy the game in the mode that best suits your playstyle

Main Adjustments in Explorer Mode Sword Fighter and GAIA's attack power increased Damage taken is reduced Contact damage is nullified Contact damage occurs when certain enemies are hit, or when enemies perform specific actions such as charging Various energy consumption rates are reduced and recovery effects increased ESP consumption is reduced Increased GAIA energy recovery during predation (consuming foes) GAIA Energy automatically recovers while in Sword Fighter phase Increased ESP recovery speed while crouching Increased recovery speed after ESP reaches 0

Athletic Recovery Support In certain areas with particularly high athletic (platforming) difficulty, failing three times in a row will cause a warp point to appear, allowing you to skip that specific challenging athletic area

"Tenacity Boost" becomes available "Tenacity Boost" further increases attack power! When "Tenacity Boost" is ON, the Sword Fighter's cloak turns red, and attack power gradually increases each time you die Players can toggle Tenacity Boost ON/OFF and adjust its level at any time via Miku Sol (Save/Warp Point)



MAZE difficulty adjustments Including boss weakening, MAZE stage adjustments, and changes to item placement within MAZE.



The following adjustments apply to both Explorer Mode & Veteran Mode

Adjustments to Miku Sol (Save/Warp Points)

Significantly increased the number of Miku Sol (Save/Warp Points) and Simple Miku Sol (Save Points)

Additionally, some Simple Miku Sol have been replaced with Miku Sol that allow warping, greatly improving player convenience

Added Mode Change/Settings to Miku Sol Menu

You can now switch between Explorer Mode and Veteran Mode at any time from the Miku Sol menu.

Additionally, you can now toggle "Tenacity Boost" ON/OFF and set its level.

MAZE Adjustments

Adjusted MAZE clear rewards

The reward score required to clear MAZE has been reduced, making it easier to obtain

Additionally, Ora can now be obtained when the score gauge is at maximum, or when the reward acquisition score is reached even if the reward has already been obtained

Maximum bonus fruit acquisition increased from 100 to 200

If you fail the MAZE for Red Bragza: Terrias-Gilba, Blue Bragza: Terrias-Juno, Orange Bragza: Terrias-Valou, or Pink Bragza: Terrias-Boz Rag, players can choose to skip it

Added save/load support for the retry function from MAZE boss battles!

MAZE that have progressed to the boss battle can now resume from the boss battle after restarting the game

Mini PUCK Play Control Adjustments

Added operation tutorial stages within Miku Sol's menu, certain MAZE, and after some events