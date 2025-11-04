Sega has released updated sales figures for both Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars as part of its integrated report for 2025.

As we'd expected, Sonic Frontiers is ahead of Superstars, likely due in part to the simple fact that it released much sooner, but we also believe that folks are generally more receptive to fully 3D titles these days. Indeed, Sega has previously stated that sales for Superstars were "sluggish".

As for the specific figures, Sonic Frontiers sits at 4.57 million units, while Sonic Superstars has shifted 2.43 million units. Sonic X Shadow Generations is, for some reason, completely absent.

We unfortunately don't get a look at what the platform split is for the sales data, but something tells us that the Switch is probably up there as the most popular console; at the very least, it'll be second to the PS5.

All in all, these certainly aren't bad figures, but it definitely puts into perspective that Nintendo's recent performance with Donkey Kong Bananza. The game, which launched back in July, has already shifted 3.49 million units, which compared to Frontiers and Superstars is kind of astonishing.

Still, we have nothing but love for the blue blur (even if we weren't particularly fond of Frontiers), so we hope Sega can shift even more units going forward. For racing fans, the Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will also be released soon, so keep your eye out for that.