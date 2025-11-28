We're no strangers to a good old Takaya Imamura social media post here at Nintendo Life. Whether it's his wishes for a Star Fox revitalisation or his dreams of future movie adaptations, the former Nintendo dev is always on hand to give us something to think about. But today, all that's on our minds is how inadequate our Animal Crossing: New Horizons design capabilities are.

You see, in the past 24 hours, Imamura-san has shared a couple of pictures from his New Horizons pad, flexing the iconic movie posters that he has recreated in staggering detail via the in-game Custom Designs app. To start, there were just three. Now, there are seven. And, simply put, they put our best efforts to shame.

At the time of writing, we've seen recreations of E.T., Back to the Future, Star Wars, The Terminator, and more, and every one of them is more accurate than we could ever hope to muster with our humble skills. What's more, Imamura-san claims that he "rushed" the second batch — now come on, that's just showing off.

Of course, this is the man behind some of Nintendo's most iconic artwork, having designed for the likes of Star Fox, Majora's Mask and F-Zero. We really shouldn't be all that surprised that he's a dab hand at Animal Crossing custom designs too, but here we are. So, when's he dropping the patterns, eh?