As you may already be aware, PokéPark Kanto is officially opening to the public on 5th February 2026. The Pokémon-branded theme park will be a permanent fixture in Yomiuriland in Tokyo's Tama Hills, and will be divided into two core areas: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

The thing is, if you have limited mobility, then you might not be allowed into the Pokémon Forest area at all. Yes, as covered by IGN, the official PokéPark website states that those "unable to climb 110 steps without assistance" will not be allowed to enter. In addition, the Japanese site states that those who require the use of a wheelchair will also be restricted. Understandably, the site clarifies that this is "to ensure visitor safety".

Of course, it's not entirely surprising given the nature of the attraction. The Pokémon Forest is described as a 500m long nature trail featuring steep hills, tunnels, and stairs, and the site even says that visitors should expect "grassy areas and uneven paths". Children under 5 will also not be allowed to take part, even if accompanied by an older guest. Inclement weather may also lead to the suspension of the attraction altogether.

Individuals for which any of the following applies cannot enter: Those under the influence of alcohol, with heart conditions, who are pregnant, with high or low blood pressure, who are feeling unwell, who are unable to climb 110 steps without assistance, and those with conditions or symptoms that may worsen by using the park.

Sedge Town, meanwhile, will offer up a whole bunch of additional attractions, including rides, stores, and Sedge Gym, where attendees can watch Pokémon stage shows. You'll also have a chance to connect with other 'Pokémon Trainers' at the Primarina Fountain.

So it sounds like there's at something for everyone at PokéPark Kanto, even if you won't be able to access the Pokémon Forest. Tickets will be available for Japanese residents from 21st November and issued via a lottery system.