Today we got an in-depth look at Pokémon Pokopia, the upcoming Switch 2 exclusive which launches on 5th March 2026.

And the Extended Trailer didn't skimp on details; in Pokopia, you'll be teaming up with Professor Tangrowth to help restore an island that was once populated by people and Pokémon. That involves rebuilding structures, watering the grass, setting up fishing rods, laying rocks, grass, and flowers, and tons more.

You'll be able to play with the Pokémon you bring to your island, but you'll also need to help some 'mons adjust to life or get out of sticky situations. You'll need to fulfill requests for them, which in turn will help develop the island.

Your Ditto will also be able to transform into other Pokémon, and in this trailer, we saw the little blob (well, blob disguised as a human) become a Lapras and a Dragonite.

Lapras allows Ditto to travel to other islands via the ocean, while Dragonite lets Ditto travel even further, flying to the furthest corners of the world.

Your Ditto avatar also doesn't need to stay pink, either; you'll be able to customise your character as you see fit, with different outfits, hairstyles, and hair colours.

And multiplayer sounds fantastic, too — four friends can play together to help build structures or just show off their islands. And Pokémon Pokopia is GameShare ready, meaning you can play with a friend who has a Switch 1 or 2 and who doesn't own the game.

But the biggest reveal came at the end of the trailer — three brand new Pokémon forms for a few beloved 'mons. If you don't count Professor Tangrowth, that is.

Pikachu, Snorlax, and Smeargle are each getting a unique form in Pokopia names Peakychu, Mosslax, and Smearguru. What role they'll play in the game remains to be seen, but let us say that, right now, Mosslax is a mood.

Today's trailer was teased by The Pokémon Company back on Tuesday, when it also revealed the 5th March 2026 release date. We also know this will be the first game published by Nintendo in the West to be a Game-Key Card release.

Are you looking forward to Pokémon Pokopia next March? Let us know in the comments.