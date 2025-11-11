Pokémon Pokopia, the upcoming life-sim 'mon game developed by Koei Tecmo, launches on Switch 2 on 5th March 2026.

Plus, onn Thursday 13th November 2025 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST, The Pokémon Company will be sharing a trailer for the 2026 Switch 2 exclusive (thanks, Gematsu!).

There's a YouTube Premiere already lined-up for the date one the Japanese YouTube channel. English trailers will probably be published shortly after the premiere begins.

Revealed during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, Pokémon Pokopia looks absolutely adorable. Bringing life-sim elements to the hugely popular franchise for the first time ever, it looks to blend Animal Crossing, Minecraft, Dragon Quest Builders, and a ton of other cosy games.

It's a brand new direction for the series, and notably the very first Switch 2 exclusive for the Pokémon franchise. Digital pre-orders go live tomorrow, with physical pre-orders in Japan kick-off on 13th.

Are you excited for Pokémon Pokopia? Let us know in the comments what you want to see from the trailer.