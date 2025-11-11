Nintendo's rollout of new albums for its Nintendo Music app continues this week with the release of Kirby's Dream Buffet soundtrack.

This full-course multiplayer competition originally made its debut on the Switch eShop in 2022, and the album uploaded today contains a whopping 115 tracks, with a runtime of 4 hours and 57 minutes. You can see the full list of songs below:

"Featuring tracks such as I'm a Hungry Pink Puffball!, Love, Love, Alivel, and more."

To the Dream Buffet, with the Dream Fork Kirby's Dream Buffet Ready to Roll Today's Free-Spirited Special I'm a Hungry Pink Puffball! Cute, Colorful Candies Working Up an Appetite On a Fun Drive with You Mechanical King Dedede Let's Get the Stars Back Hovering into the Sky Roll to Defeat the Boss! The Soul's Birthday Green Greens Buffet Bouncy Impact Pinball Block Ball Boss Brothers Bounce the Blocks Away Dream Buffet Race It's So Exciting! Dedede's Theme (Dream Buffet Ver.) Buffet Trial Super Battle Royale The Final Course of the Feast! Invincible Candy Thank You for the Meal! Full-Feast Results Got a Character Treat! Crunchy Character Treats Costumes and Colors the Way You Like Freely Free Rolling / Menu A Freely Free Rolling / Menu B Freely Free Rolling / Menu C Chefs of the Dream Buffet Caramel Country Western Rolling-Quarlet Jazz Band Love, Love, Alivel Seven Colors in the Sky Route 8 on a Winter Day A Dance with the Painting Witch Revenge of the Steel Wings Prismatic Pinball Flying in the Clouds Tonight's Bright-Lights Show Polka Dotted Cityscape I'm a Hungry Pink Puffball! (Ver. 2) Green Greens (Kirby's Dream Land: Memorial Song 1) A New Wind for Tomorrow (Kirby's Dream Land: Memorial Song 2) Vegetable Valley (Kirby's Adventure: Memorial Song 1) Grape Garden (Kirby's Adventure: Memorial Song 2) Whispy Woods Land (Kirby's Pinball Land: Memorial Song) Boss (Kirby's Pinball Land: Memorial Song 2) Among the Stars (Kirby's Dream Course: Memorial Song 1) Vs. Robo Dedede (Kirby's Dream Course: Memorial Song 2) Big Forest (Kirby's Dream Land 2: Memorial Song 1) Dark Castle (Kirby's Dream Land 2: Memorial Song 2) Title Screen (Kirby's Block Ball: Memorial Song 1) Stage 5 (Kirby's Block Ball: Memorial Song 2) Peanut Plains (Kirby Super Star: Memorial Song 1) Boarding the Halberd (Kirby Super Star: Memorial Song 2) Vs. Marx (Kirby Super Star: Memorial Song 3) Ripple Field: Ocean Waves (Kirby's Dream Land 3: Memorial Song 1) Vs. Zero (Kirby's Dream Land 3: Memorial Song 2) Planet Popstar (Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards: Memorial Song 1) Miracle Matter (Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards: Memorial Song 2) Sky Courses (Kirby Tilk 'n' Tumble: Memorial Song 1) Underground Courses (Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble: Memorial Song 2) Rainbow Resort (Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land: Memorial Song 1) Fountain of Dreams (Kirby: Nightmare in the Dream Land: Memorial Song 2) Air Ride: Fantasy Meadows (Kirby Air Ride: Memorial Song 1) Air Ride: Sky Sands (Kirby Air Rider: Memorial Song 2) City Trial: City (Kirby Air Rider: Memorial Song 3) Forest/Nature Area (Kirby & The Amazing Mirror: Memorial Song 1) Last Boss / 3rd Form (Kirby & The Amazing Mirror: Memorial Song 2) Sqeak Squad Title Screen (Kirby: Mouse Attack: Memorial Song 1) Squeak Squad Theme (Kirby: Mouse Attack: Memorial Song 2) Flying Fortess Kabula (Kirby Super Star Ultra: Memorial Song 1) Masked Dedede's THeme (Kirby Super Star Ultra: Memorial Song 2) The Adventure Beings (Kirby's Adventure Wii: Memorial Song 1) Magalor, the Far-Flun Traveler (Kirby's Adventure Wii: Memorial Song 2) Sky Tower (Kirby's Adventure Wii: Memorial Song 3) More Challenge Stages (Kirby's Dream Collection: Memorial Song 1) Kirby's Dream Collection: Title Screen (Memorial Song 2) Floral Fields (Kirby Triple Deluxe: Memorial Song 1) Fatal Blooms in Moonlight (Kirby Triple Deluxe: Memorial Song 2) Time for Dessert! (Kirby Planet Robobot: Memorial Song 1) Pristine Office March (Kirby: Plant Robobot: Memorial Song 2) A Battle of Friends and Bonds 2 (Kirby Star Allies Memorial Song 1) A Forgotten Flash of Lightning (Kirby Star Allies Memorial Song 2) Heroes in Another Dimension (Kirby Star Allies Memorial Song 3) Ordeal: Save This World! (Remix) (Super Kirby Clash Memorial Song 1) Green Tree Memories From Kirby (Japanese) (Super Kirby Clash: Memorial Song 2) Green Tree Memories from Kirby (English) (Super Kirby Clash: Memorial Song 2) Fountain of Dreams (Secret Song) (Kirby Fighters 2: Memorial Song 1) Choose Destined Rivals (Kirby Fighters 2 Memorial Song 2) Running through the new world (Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Memorial Song 1) Circuit Speedway (Kirby and the Forgotten Land Memorial Song 2) Northeast Frost Street (Kirby and the Forgotten Land Memorial Song 3) Faded Dream of a Psychomeddler (Kirby and the Forgotten Land Memorial Song 4) A Full-Speed Farewell from the New World (Kirby and the Forgotten Land Memorial Song 5) Kirby's 30th Music Fest: HAL Laboratory Dream Band Song Friendly Field (Kirby Star Allies Bonus Song 1) Wind's Across Earthfall (Kirby Star Allies Bonus Song 2) The Star Allies Have Your Back (Bonus Song 3) Green Stories (Super Kirby Clash: Bonus Song 1) Heroic Challenge! Quest Board / Story Quests (Remix) (Super Kirby Clash Bonus Song 2) Parallel Nightmare (Super Kirby Clash Bonus Song 3) Training with Rivals (Kirby Fighters 2: Bonus Song 1) Final Battle - Overcome the Naughty Shadow! (Kirby Fighter 2: Bonus Song 2) The Battle of Sworn Patners (Kirby Fighters 2: Bonus Song 3) Sword of the Surviving Guardian (Kirby and the Forgotten Land Bonus Song 1) Masked and Wild DDD (Kirby and the Forgotten Land Bonus Song 2) Weclome to the New World (Full) Kirby and the Forgotten Land Bonus Song 3 Devoured the Full Feast! Afternoon Tea Kirby's Ultra-Gourmet Memories

This Kirby album joins various other Kirby music on this same app - including tracks from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby Star Allies, Kirby's Dream Land, and even the "special releases" for the upcoming game Kirby Air Riders.

The Nintendo Music app recently celebrated its first anniversary. You can find out more about this in our previous coverage. To listen to this soundtrack on the mobile app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.