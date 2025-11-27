BROK: The Brawl Bar (COWCAT, 2nd Dec, $9.99) - Brok, a former boxer turned detective, stumbles upon an underground bar hidden deep in the Slums. Old instincts kick in, and he jumps headfirst to prove he’s still top dog! (or. . . gator. ) Solo or with a friend in co-op, take on creative challenges inspired by "Event matches" of platform fighters, taken to the next level with original addictive mechanics and variety. In this gritty-yet-humorous bar, meet unforgettable characters and uncover surprises around every corner as the story unfolds.

Concealed (CASCHA GAMES, 27th Nov, $11.99) - Concealed is a suspenseful school horror adventure based on real-life urban legends. At Di Yingling High School, several girls mysteriously vanish.

Beneath the surface lies a truth wrapped in shadows. Exchange student Meng Jiangnan is drawn into the mystery, step by step uncovering secrets buried deep within the campus. The Remake reimagines the original’s chilling atmosphere with a striking black-and-white comic style, enhanced performances, and upgraded systems for a more immersive experience.

Couple Maker (nisisuke, 3rd Dec, $1.30) - Place panels with various effects on a 3×3 grid field and aim to clear the stage by pairing up all the characters on the field. The Nintendo Switch version adds 40 brand-new stages, bringing the total to a whopping 116 stages!

Cozy Toy Shop (DEV 666, 27th Nov, $19.99) - Welcome to Cozy Toy Shop, a relaxing simulation where you manage your own colorful toy store! Arrange shelves, decorate your space, craft adorable toys, and make every customer happy. Earn coins, expand your shop, and unlock new designs — from teddy bears to trains and robots!

Doki Monsters : Quest (REDDEER.GAMES, 27th Nov, $2.99) - Catch creatures, choose your style, and conquer the quest to save your friend. Have you ever wanted to relive a cartridge-era adventure? Now’s your chance! In Doki Monsters: Quest, you set out to find your missing childhood friend — teaming up with captured creatures, battling turn-by-turn, and pushing deeper into a dangerous open world.

Dragon Ruins II (KEMCO, 27th Nov, $13.49) - As an adventurer party based in the capital city of Isigwere, take on a wide range of quests—from small requests by townsfolk, like dealing with goblins, to the queen’s grand command to defeat the dragon that awakened in the underground ruins. Can you stop the world’s destruction and rise as the legendary hero?

EGGCONSOLE PUYO PUYO MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 27th Nov, $6.49) - This action puzzle game was released in Japan by COMPILE in 1991. Players control two-Puyo pairs, clearing them by connecting four or more of the same color horizontally or vertically. Piling Puyo to the top results in a game over. This title is the definitive action puzzle, featuring chain clears and nuisance Puyo attacks in versus mode.

Egypt City Builder (Dragon Path Games, 29th Nov, $9.99) - Embark on a grand journey to the era of the pharaohs in Egypt City Builder — a strategy and simulation game where you lead your people to prosperity along the fertile banks of the Nile. Build, trade, and fight for the glory of your kingdom.

EL COCO (RECOTECHNOLOGY, 28th Nov, $19.99) - EL COCO is a 3D action roguelike that plunges you into a world of dreams, broken memories, and living nightmares. Descend into The Uncertain, a place as strange as it is dangerous, and fight to recover what you’ve lost—if you can trust your guide.

Extra Extra Poison NS (Butterfly, 27th Nov, $3.00) - Fight off the employee's infection and get the highest score! In order to get the highest score, cover more space on the immune system field than the opponent. CURE MODE Cure 20 infected immune system fields using the Cell Disc vaccine and unlock secret quotes from sick employees!

Formula Uno Racing (Pix Arts, 28th Nov, $9.99) - Get ready to ignite your engines in Formula Uno Racing — a thrilling single-player experience that captures the intensity of professional Formula Car racing. Race across a global lineup of high-speed circuits that evolve with the time of day. Tackle sharp turns under the morning sun, chase victory through glowing dusk, and dominate the track beneath dazzling night lights. Progress through your racing career by unlocking new circuits and earning cash rewards to purchase faster, more powerful cars. Every victory brings you closer to mastering the ultimate racing machine.

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil (Feardemic, 27th Nov, $9.99) - You were tricked by your friends. After the latest events, you’ll need to delve deeper into the mysterious establishment of Banban’s Kindergarten. Now, you’re completely on your own - your friends are either dead or against you… From now on, you’ll only meet new enemies, who will make sure you never feel alone. Be careful - in Banban’s Kindergarten, they are lurking in every corner, waiting for you. The future of everything depends on you. Survive the most obscure levels of Banban’s Kindergarten and get closer to the truth!

Geisha’s Heart: Romance Among the Cherry Blossoms (Red Fables, 27th Nov) - In the floating world of beauty and illusion, love is the most dangerous secret of all. You arrive as a stranger… but soon, one glance, one whispered word, changes everything. Each geisha hides a story of duty, desire, and dreams long buried beneath layers of silk and silence. As you grow closer, your choices will shape a fragile bond that could either blossom into forbidden love… or fade like cherry petals in the wind. Will you be the one to free her heart… or let her disappear into the shadows of tradition? How far would you go for love that was never meant to be?

Lonely Guardian (Afil Games, 3rd Dec, $4.99) - Lonely Guardian is a relaxing and accessible 2D platformer where you play as a Foo Dog, a mythical creature from East Asian culture. Your sacred mission is simple: collect the Mystic Pearl, rescue a lost pup, and reach the temple gate in each level. With clear and intuitive gameplay, the game combines light exploration, precise jumps, and a purifying roar that defeats yokai, breaks stone blocks, and opens hidden paths.

Los Pingheros (Hectiq, 1st Dec, $9.99) - Duck, dodge and toss. Los Pingheros is a multiplayer brawler for up to 8 players online or local. Join hectic battles in various modes and strive to become the ultimate Pinghero in Mexico by snowing your opponents out of the arena.

MELON PARKER -We are Whatever Club!- (CyberStep, 27th Nov, $39.99) - We are the Whatever Club! The super-popular singing group “Melon Parker” is now in a visual novel game! This is the youthful story you’ll experience together with MELON PARKER -We are Whatever Club!-

National Quiz of Common Sense (TT, 27th Nov, $6.99) - A visual four-choice quiz game that challenges you with all kinds of common-sense questions — the kind that any “ordinary person” should be able to answer! It’s easy to play: Read the question carefully, and when you know the answer, just pick the matching image from the four options!

Paint Path (Afil Games, 26th Nov, $3.49) - In Paint Path, every step is a brushstroke. This pixel-art puzzle puts you in control of a walking canvas that must cross hexagonal maps to reach the right painters. The atmosphere is charming and relaxing, with sound design tied to each painting action, creating a cozy and artistic experience. The mechanics are easy to learn but full of possibilities: rotate and swap tiles to build the path, organize paint buckets, and make sure the canvas passes by the painters with the correct color. If you miss the sequence, the painting fails and the level is lost.

PICROSS S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition (JUPITER, 27th Nov, $17.99) - Characters from retro CAPCOM console games are making an appearance in Nintendo Switch's Picross S series! More than 40 titles are included! Numerous nostalgic scenes from CAPCOM games, from 8-bit action and shooting games to 16-bit beat-'em-ups and THE original fighting game are available for discovery as pixel art illustrations.

PICROSS S SNK CLASSICS ＆ NEOGEO edition (JUPITER, 27th Nov, $17.99) - Characters from SNK's arcade and NEOGEO library are coming to the Picross S series for Nintendo Switch! 50 titles are included—from arcade heroes of the past to iconic NEOGEO characters whose "100 Mega Shock" impact can still be felt in the modern day.

Pin Strike (NOSTRA GAMES, 27th Nov, $4.99) - You have never played bowling like this before. Bowling can be played not only in the hall and only on a straight track. And who says you can't use bombs or springs in the game? You can also knock down bottles, and it's a lot more fun. Find out how the game differs from classic bowling. Unlock new levels and you'll be surprised that not everything is as easy as it seems.

POPUCOM (GRYPHLINE, 3rd Dec, $19.99) - POPUCOM is a multiplayer co-op platform adventure game. As an adventurer, you are summoned to an unknown planet to embark on an exoplanet adventure with your friends. You will face various enemies and use engaging items and techniques to eliminate threats and restore the world to its former glory.

Red Cape Knight (Brainium Games, 27th Nov, $4.99) - Step into the dark halls of the royal castle with the fearless Red Cape Knight, summoned by the King after dangerous creatures seize his home. Armed with his sword and the magic of his enchanted red cape, the knight must face deadly traps and fierce enemies to reclaim the castle.

Red Pippy (Ratalaika Games, 28th Nov, $4.99) - Red Pippy is a charming 2D pixel art platformer that follows the journey of a little red bird in pursuit of its biggest dream: learning to fly! With each level, Pippy learns new skills as he navigates vibrant and perilous environments, jumping across platforms and overcoming obstacles that bring him closer to his ultimate goal. Will he prove that he's ready to conquer the skies? Get ready for a journey full of cuteness, adventure, and perseverance in Red Pippy!

Roller Katz BF: Episode 1 (David Amado Fernández, 20th Nov, $4.50) - Welcome to Roller Katz: BF – Episode 1, a dynamic 3D platformer that blends speed, action, and exploration in a colorful, futuristic world. Join Diana Katz, a young prodigy inventor, and her greatest creation: Kiara, a skating robot with unique abilities to jump, roll, smash obstacles, and face enemies along the way. Your mission is to protect Clean City, a high-tech metropolis threatened by the ruthless Sergeant Rocco and his army.

Save Room – The Merchant (Ratalaika Games, 21st Nov) - Buy, sell, and acquire crucial items required for combat missions while interacting with the Save Room’s enigmatic weapons dealer. To progress through each level, you must possess specific elite and essential battle gear. In order to obtain the necessary goods, meticulously arrange your arms and treasures within your inventory. Then you'll need to engage in the process of selling your treasures to the strange merchant. Can you build your war chest?

Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator (XenoXeno, 28th Nov, $9.99) - Spend your summer immersed in the quiet beauty of a Scandinavian village, where tradition meets survival. In Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator, you’ll take on the role of a young villager helping your family and neighbors through the warm season, balancing work, exploration, and survival in a fully interactive open world. Build, hunt, fish, and thrive as you take on quests, manage your character’s needs, and master the rhythms of countryside life. Whether you’re chopping wood, repairing old cabins, or crafting tools and shelters from gathered materials, every task connects you to the land and its people.

SCP: Control Error (Goonswarm, 27th Nov, $2.99) - SCP: CONTROL ERROR is a short, first-person psychological horror game set in 1985 You are Barry Gittings - a man who volunteered for a classified experiment inside the Vortex Complex, a remote underground facility established during the Cold War. You don’t know what’s behind the next door. You don’t know who’s watching. You only know the doors opened, the voice welcomed you, and the test began.

Slide Viking (Afil Games, 27th Nov, $3.49) - Sharpen your axes and get ready to slide into adventure! In Slide Viking, every move matters as you glide across the grid, smash crates, and collect the treasure chests hidden throughout the kingdom. What starts as a simple journey quickly becomes a true test of logic and planning. You play as a bold viking whose mission is clear: gather every chest of gold the land has to offer. With continuous sliding movement, you’ll need to think several steps ahead, undo mistakes infinitely, and break obstacles that stand in your way.

SNIPER WARRIOR ELITE (Dragon Path Games, 22nd Nov, $4.99) - Step into the boots of the ultimate marksman in Sniper Warrior Elite, the most realistic modern warfare sniping experience yet. As a highly skilled assassin, you’ll take on dangerous missions across vast, open-ended maps that demand more than just a steady aim—they demand tactical genius, patience, and precision.

Star Ores Inc. (Three River Games (3RG), 27th Nov, $15.99) - Star Ores Inc. is an intergalactic mining adventure that catapults you onto an abandoned space station in the middle of the cosmos. As a newly-minted entrepreneur, you start your career in a world full of ore, machines, and galactic possibilities. Dig through massive asteroids and mine rare minerals, which you refine into valuable high-tech products. With the help of specialized robots, conveyor systems, and automated setups, you build an efficient production chain - from raw extraction to sales.

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 27th Nov, $19.99) - Combining the speed of an arcade racer with the brawling of a fighting game, this cult classic made its mark with its originality and its own dose of chaos and personality. Race on tracks filled with obstacles and crazy settings (from Mount Rushmore to Transylvania), use special moves to knock out your rivals, and explore modes that go far beyond traditional racing. Get ready to laugh, crash, accelerate, and fight for every corner. Street Racer Collection is pure arcade fun, straight from the past to your screen.

TetroMosaic, UnicorN (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 27th Nov, $1.99) - Shoot and align blocks perfectly to unlock the secret and spectacular illustrations. Play at your own pace: pause each block to place it precisely or shoot them quickly to chain combos, fill the bar, and earn stars. Test your ingenuity and train your mind! Boost your working memory by retaining shapes and patterns while creating impressive mosaics. Enhance your ability to understand positions, proportions, and relationships between objects.

The Bee Hive (NeverSleep Games, 27th Nov, $12.99) - The Bee Hive is a colourful, hand-crafted 3D platformer inspired by the golden age of platforming classics. Built entirely by one developer over 9 years, this solo passion project is packed with charm, chaos and a surprising sting in its tail. The insect kingdom is in danger. Mecha-Spider has sent a rogue signal, leading a full-blown spider uprising to shatter the elemental stones and destroy the natural world as we know it. As Honeybee, you'll dash, sting, climb, zipline, and swim through 16 vibrant levels.

Viewfinder (Thunderful, 3rd Dec, $24.99) - A mind-bending first person adventure game Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind. About the game Viewfinder is a mind-bending first person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. - Read our Viewfinder review