Switch eShop - New Releases

All Hands on Deck (Studio Mantasaur, 11th Nov, $12.99) - All Hands on Deck is a 2-player cooperative puzzle platformer game. Use Rock, Paper, Scissors, and a variety of items to solve puzzles, explore fun worlds, and rescue plush toys together. Play Together as Lefty and Righty! In this fun and heartwarming adventure, all the plushies at the daycare have gone missing! You’ll play as the hands of each child, searching for their fuzzy friends in their own imaginative worlds.

Bakery Bundle – Lemon Cake + Magical Bakery (Soedesco, 6th Nov, $49.99) - Magical Bakery: Magical Bakery is a single-player cooking and management game set in an enchanted bakery that sells all sorts of sweets and pastries, with a twist, they may contain traces of magic!

Baseball Card Shop Simulator (Play Games, 9th Nov, $7.99) - Step into the exciting world of baseball card trading with Baseball Card Shop Simulator! Start with a small shop and transform it into the ultimate destination for collectors and enthusiasts. Whether you’re stocking up on the latest booster packs or hunting down rare gems for your personal collection, every decision counts in this thrilling business simulator.

BeautyDarling (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 13th Nov, $1.99) - This is a love sim where you'll connect with girls working in the beauty industry—those dream jobs many girls aspire to! Just pick a character to dive right into a heart-throbbing story. It’s easy to play and even easier to fall in love.

Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 4 (TREVA, 13th Nov, $22.99) - Bibi Blocksberg and her friends are taking to the air again! Get ready for new, turbulent tracks and lots of broomstick action. Experience hair-raising races through spooky Transylvania, the mysterious Orient, and the untamed prehistoric world. Whether solo or with 4 players – this adventure will be as wild as a witch!

Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness (Individual, 14th Nov, $7.99) - Buckle up for the ultimate test of speed, destruction, and control! Car Crash Simulator brings high-octane action to your console — combining explosive crashes, wild ramp jumps, and intense demolition battles. Take the wheel in multiple game modes.

Catnigma (Bad Minions, 13th Nov, $3.99) - Catnigma is a magical puzzle game where you control a flying cat on a quest to satisfy its endless hunger for fish. The cat moves continuously in the chosen direction until it hits an obstacle, and it’s up to you to use your wits and magical tricks to collect every fish in the level.

CLAWPUNK (Megabit Publishing, 14th Nov, $9.99) - Prepare yourself for the ultimate adrenaline rush with CLAWPUNK, a pulse-pounding, melee-focused 2D action game infused with roguelite elements and an array of badass cat characters. Tear through a fully destructible environment, where every smash and bash rewards your reactive and aggressive play style. Aim for the highest score possible by laying to waste everything in your path!

Climb Jump Obby Tower (Fun Games Studio, 13th Nov, $4.99) - Climb Jump Obby Tower is your ticket to a wild vertical adventure packed with color, chaos, and seriously fun parkour. Hop, dash, and climb your way through sky-high obstacle towers—one platform at a time.

Cozy Gardener Simulator & House Renovator Simulator (Noodels Games World, 9th Nov, $12.99) - Discover the joy of relaxation and creativity with this bundle! Whether you prefer bringing beauty and harmony to a lively small town or transforming abandoned houses into dream homes, this bundle offers two unique and heartwarming experiences.

CYCLIA JOURNEY (Wonderfy, 13th Nov, $7.99) - That spark of inspiration changes the shape of the world. This title, CYCLIA JOURNEY, is a 2D puzzle action game set in a geometric world where everything is governed by the “The Law of Replication & Re-creation” Players act as a spirit of this world, but the space they can move through is extremely limited. With the power to replicate, connect and rebuild, players can create new areas, reach places they couldn’t access before, obtains keys, and progresses through the stages.

Demonschool (Ysbryd Games, 19th Nov, $24.99) - Demonschool is a streamlined tactics game where movement equals action, decisions can be rewound, and speedy mechanics remove the genre’s traditional cruft. Plan each student’s moves at your leisure, then hit the action button and watch it all play out in devastating, character-based combos. Each surreal encounter brings Faye and friends closer to a dark conspiracy beyond their imagining, but thankfully, student life isn’t all bloodstained butterflies and dolls from hell. Live out an entire school semester, choosing what to study, who to befriend, and how much trust to share.

Desert Race Adventures (Black Smoke Studios, 18th Nov, $5.99) - Take the wheel and ride on this nostalgic rally trip out to the desert. Pick your driving crew and manage your vehicle and resources, as you encounter challenges on the road. No stress though, just keep your engine running and your eyes on the road.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 14th Nov, $59.99) - Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO features the largest roster in franchise history with over 180 playable characters. Players can relive iconic moments in Episode Battle, create dream scenarios in Custom Battle, and take on friends in a variety of Versus modes. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is the next evolution of the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series.

Dream Animal (MASK, 13th Nov, $3.99) - Admired Animals – A Quiz Like a Picture Book of Creatures! is a new kind of quiz game where you guess which of four animals is speaking its inner voice. Each hint comes as a short thought inspired by the animal’s habits and traits. It’s like flipping through an illustrated animal encyclopedia—use your intuition and knowledge to find the answer!

Dunk Trickster (NOSTRA GAMES, 13th Nov, $5.99) - Let's play a game. A real game. On the real streets. The rule is simple - score. You can't even imagine where streetball can be played. Discover all the locations for your best shot. Want to play at the airport? This is easy! Jump on the planes like it's your playground. Or do you want to break through the glass before the dunk? You can do it here!

EGGCONSOLE Crystal Chaser: Overlord’s Orb of the Sky – Refined PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 13th Nov, $7.16) - This is a refined version of a 1991 adventure game, with this updated version released by GameCorpus in 2023. Players become Takanoshin Shimmen, who must track down the "Orb of the Sky" stolen from his childhood friend, Noichigo. The game uses a command-based system for intuitive play.

Forestrike (Devolver Digital, 17th Nov, $9.99) - As a martial artist, named Yu, you embark on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from an evil Admiral's influence. Adopting techniques from one of five unique Masters, each battle presents a puzzle that must be solved using your mind as well as your fists.

GIGASWORD (Akupara Games, 13th Nov, $14.99) - Balance the weight of the GIGASWORD, battling between brain and brawn in this action-puzzle metroidvania where the might of the sword will determine all. As tensions rise in Thoenhart, a city plagued by famine and disease, the humans within set their hopes on a final solution: invade the ancient tower Nestrium, slay the Nocturne, and take the God Crystal, Gnosis, for themselves.

Gorilla Jungle King Simulator (MORAHAN Studio Games, 14th Nov, $9.99) - Gorilla Jungle King Simulator is an immersive animal survival adventure where every choice shapes your legacy. Unite scattered gorillas into a loyal pack, guide them to food, guard them from predators, and earn their trust through battle and care. A pack is more than allies — it’s your family, and its future depends on you.

Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag REMASTER (Erlano, 7th Nov, $9.99) - Step into the remastered world of Japanese car culture from the late ’80s and ’90s! This edition delivers a fully enhanced experience for fans of speed, drifting, and intense racing action.

Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro (Silesia Games, 13th Nov, $3.99) - The Hidden Cats are back - this time basking in the sunlight in Rio de Janeiro! What begins with a monochrome scene is going to burst with vibrant colours as you uncover more than 900 hidden objects – playful cats, lively streets, sandy beaches, and famous landmarks! A cozy adventure that captures the exuberant spirit of a Brazilian holiday… are you in?

Horror Tale 3: The Witch (EpiXR Games, 13th Nov, $9.99) - The nightmare continues… and the witch is watching. In Horror Tale 3, the darkest secrets of a cursed neighborhood come to light. As children keep disappearing without a trace, Tom’s search for the truth brings him face-to-face with Wanda—the terrifying witch behind the horror. But she’s not the only surprise waiting in the shadows. New friends, strange allies, and buried secrets emerge as you step into the most intense chapter yet.

Hula Hula Wee (Afil Games, 19th Nov, $4.99) - Tropical puzzles, fruity explosions! In Hula Hula Wee, every level is a refreshing mix of logic and fun. Push coconuts across colorful maps, smash them into pineapple towers, and watch as they burst together into delicious Piña Coladas. The rules are simple, but the challenge keeps growing. Slide coconuts carefully, plan your moves, undo mistakes infinitely, and use bonfires to burn obstacles out of the way.

Hymer 2000 (indienova, 13th Nov, $4.99) - Hymer 2000 is an interactive text-based puzzle game. You can converse freely with a computer named Hymer, without being confined to a fixed set of text options. The game features an open-ended search function that allows you to enter any keyword to locate conversational logs between Hymer and others. Throughout this process, you will uncover new keywords, gather clues, collect "faces," and ultimately unveil the secret Hymer has been guarding before shutting it down once and for all.

INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road (LEVEL5, 13th Nov, $69.99) - O smoldering clouds, let INAZUMA's lightning split the sky! The newest title in the hyperdimensional football RPG series "Inazuma Eleven" is finally here! A new story featuring a new protagonist, over 5,400 characters to collect and train, as well as an intense competitive mode; there is no shortage of activities to enjoy!

Lia: Hacking Destiny (Orube Game Studio, 13th Nov, $12.90) - Dodge attacks, slide along walls, and combine weapons and abilities to crush enemies in adrenaline-filled battles. Each run is unique. Security complexes change every time, with procedurally generated rooms, traps, and enemies. Learn, adapt, and push further. Upgrade your weapons, unlock abilities, modify equipment, and personalize your playstyle. From aggressive builds to tactical strategies. The power is in your hands.

Mistonia’s Hope -The Lost Delight- (Aksys Games, 13th Nov, $49.99) - Pursue your quest for revenge... or romance. Conceal your identity as you seek to punish those who have taken your family and home. Are the nobles you meet protecting the kingdom of fairies, or do they have ulterior motives? Choose from multiple story paths and complex love triangles. Enter a vibrant, living world created by illustrator Karin Suzushiro.

Morsels (Annapurna Interactive, 18th Nov, $14.99) - Morsels is a fast-paced creature collecting roguelite with a rotating roster of characters to switch between at will. Overcome a clique of killer cats as you fight your way out of the sewers in this unique, action-packed journey.

SEA POWER NAVAL BATTLE COMBAT (GBTUI, 7th Nov, $9.99) - Command your fleet and dominate the high seas in SEA POWER NAVAL BATTLE COMBAT. Engage in intense naval warfare where strategy, precision, and firepower decide victory. Upgrade your ships, customize your fleet, and unleash devastating attacks against enemy vessels. Navigate treacherous waters, outmaneuver opponents, and prove your skills in epic sea battles.

Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room (Mc2games, 19th Nov, $9.99) - Uncover Blackrock Manor’s fortune and the truth behind the family deaths. After the mysterious deaths of his three children, Augustus Blackrock hid his fortune so no one could claim it. But was that his only secret? What really happened to the Blackrock family?

Sector Force (Brainium Games, 13th Nov, $1.99) - When a remote space station inexplicably finds itself in the path of a large asteroid cluster, the sector's regional guard redirects its nearest asset to help. Working with limited firepower, defend the station from waves of asteroids while minimizing damage to your own ship in this futuristic scrolling shooter with a cyberpunk aesthetic.

Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th (Goonswarm, 13th Nov, $19.99) - Seven Deadly Sins. Have you heard about the 8th? Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th is a dark RPG Roguelite where every choice shapes your fate. Lead a party of cursed heroes through monster-infested lands, survive tactical turn-based battles, and confront the nightmare born from humanity’s sins

Smack it! PUNCH CHAMPION (SAT-BOX, 13th Nov, $5.00) - Use Joy-Con™ motion controls to throw exhilarating punches! The built-in gyro sensors make every hit feel real! Hold a Joy-Con™ in each hand and follow your partner's instructions to punch! Hit as hard as you can and climb the leaderboards! Face off against CPUs in single-player mode! Share Joy-Con™ and go head-to-head with family and friends! Up to 4 players can join the action! Choose from over 10 different partners who will block your punches! Team up with your favorite character and become the ultimate champion!

StarLightRiders: HyperJump (eastasiasoft, 19th Nov, $4.99) - Defend Earth in this fast-paced arcade shooter! Take command of the HyperJump ships and blast through swarms of alien invaders. Charge your warp engines by collecting reactors—but beware, the enemy strikes back harder the stronger you become! Switch shot types on the fly, unleash screen-clearing bombs, and chain combos for maximum destruction.

The Hollow Lighthouse (Fun Games Studio, 12th Nov, $7.99) - The Hollow Lighthouse is a story-driven survival horror game that drops you on a remote, forgotten island off the Romanian coast. You’re an electrician sent to fix the lighthouse—but soon realize the light is the only thing keeping you safe. Wander through thick pine forests, climb eerie cliffs, and explore abandoned buildings scattered across the island. Strange figures lurk in the woods.

The Last Shot Arcades (Sometimes You, 19th Nov, $9.99) - In this collection, you can drive a bus, fly a fighter jet, shoot a bow and slingshot, tickle some dinosaurs, robots, and zombies, and defend your base from waves of enemies. A wild mix of arcades, strategy, shoot-’em-ups, physics-based games, and awesome music from street performers.

Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu (KOSEI YASUDA, 13th Nov, $22.99) - The ultimate freedom in railway driving — now more real than ever! Stop wherever you like, skip where you want — your schedule, your rules. Build your own timetable! The acclaimed “Train Plus” series returns with its latest installment — now more deluxe than ever!

VIDEOVERSE (Ratalaika Games, 14th Nov, $12.99) - Inspired by early internet platforms such as MSN Messenger, MySpace, and Nintendo’s Miiverse, VIDEOVERSE transports you to an era of bygone digital spaces and its influence on some of our most cherished bonds, reinforced with its 1-bit pixel art style and immersive soundtrack from Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).

Zumba World – The Lost Marble Island (EpiXR, 13th Nov, $6.99) - Zumba World – The Lost Marble Island combines classic marble-shooter action with an interactive island adventure! You play as a masked tiki warrior, mouth brimming with vibrant marbles. Dash through a top-down tiki hub—sprinkled with hidden treasure chests and level portals—to choose your next challenge.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX DAVE THE DIVER Nintendo Switch 2 Edition DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Goodnight Universe Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2 Winter Burrow All Hands on Deck Bakery Bundle - Lemon Cake + Magical Bakery Baseball Card Shop Simulator BeautyDarling Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness Catnigma Clawpunk Climb Jump Obby Tower Cozy Gardener Simulator & House Renovator Simulator Cyclia Journey Demonschool Desert Race Adventures Dream Animal Dunk Trickster EGGCONSOLE Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 Forestrike Gigasword Gorilla Jungle King Simulator Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag REMASTER Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro Horror Tale 3: The Witch Hula Hula Wee Hymer 2000 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Lia: Hacking Destiny Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- Morsels Sea Power Naval Battle Combat Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room Sector Force Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th Smack it! PUNCH CHAMPION StarLightRiders: HyperJump The Hollow Lighthouse The Last Shot Arcades Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu Videoverse Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (34 votes) Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX 3 % Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX 3 % Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX 6 % DAVE THE DIVER Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 6 % DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO 0% Goodnight Universe 0% Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 12 % Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide 3 % Yakuza Kiwami 9 % Yakuza Kiwami 2 12 % Winter Burrow 0% All Hands on Deck 0% Bakery Bundle - Lemon Cake + Magical Bakery 0% Baseball Card Shop Simulator 0% BeautyDarling 0% Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 0% Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness 0% Catnigma 0% Clawpunk 0% Climb Jump Obby Tower 0% Cozy Gardener Simulator & House Renovator Simulator 0% Cyclia Journey 0% Demonschool 3 % Desert Race Adventures 0% DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO 6 % Dream Animal 0% Dunk Trickster 0% EGGCONSOLE Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 0% Forestrike 0% Gigasword 0% Gorilla Jungle King Simulator 0% Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag REMASTER 0% Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro 0% Horror Tale 3: The Witch 0% Hula Hula Wee 0% Hymer 2000 3 % Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road 0% Lia: Hacking Destiny 0% Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- 0% Morsels 18 % Sea Power Naval Battle Combat 0% Secrets of Blackrock Manor - Escape Room 0% Sector Force 0% Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th 0% Smack it! PUNCH CHAMPION 0% StarLightRiders: HyperJump 0% The Hollow Lighthouse 0% The Last Shot Arcades 0% Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu 0% Videoverse 0% Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island 0% Nothing for me this week 18 %

