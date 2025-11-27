Back in September, Minecraft announced a new drop officially titled 'Mounts of Mayhem'. The development team has now confirmed the Bedrock Edition of the game will receive this "final game drop" of the year on 9th December 2025.

In case you missed the initial reveal, this new drop will come loaded with a new weapon (the spear), the Zombie Horse, and the Nautilus (a new mob you can tame, ride and equip with armour). There'll also be a Zombie Nautilus.

Last but not least is the Camel Husk and its two riders - a husk and a parched. The team is also adding some quality-of-life improvements such as the ability to cross bodies of water on horseback. You can get more details about this content drop in the latest monthly video update above and in our Minecraft Live September 2025 round up post.