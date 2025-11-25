If you've been paying attention to the recent trailers for Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC, you'll no doubt know that doughnuts have a pretty big role to play in the dimension-hopping — what did you expect, it's Pokémon! The Pokémon Cafe's new menu looks set to bring these sweet treats into the real world, but it also might be teasing that a pair of legendary 'mon will make their return in the DLC.

Yep, we live in a world where Pokémon spoilers can come from anywhere, even doughnuts. But come on, take a look at the above two baked goods — currently appearing under the tentative titles of "Red Doughnut" and "Blue Doughnut" on the Pokémon Café's Pikachu Sweets website — and tell us that you don't see Gen III legendaries Groudon and Kyogre.

These two doughnuts will appear in Tokyo's Pikachu Sweets store from 10th December for 550 yen. The accompanying item description teases, "The doughnuts are inspired by the special doughnuts that appear in the paid add-on content, 'Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension'! They look like some kind of Pokémon...?" — huh, you don't say.

A 'Hoopa's Mischief Ruby Chocolate Frappe' will also join the menu on the same date. Its bright pink colouring, cream, and Cheerio topping makes the whole thing look a little too sweet in this writer's opinion, but there's no knocking its dedication to the DLC bit.

You'll be able to start your journey through Hyperspace Luminose when the Legends: Z-A DLC arrives on 10th December for £24.99 / $29.99. We've seen a handful of new Megas coming to the expansion so far, including Raichu, Baxcalibur, Chimecho and Zeraora. The final DLC news drop will come next week on 2nd December, so brace for even more newbies.