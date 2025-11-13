Nintendo and Illumination have aired the first official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. That's not all, though! If you only watched the trailer and didn't actually catch the Nintendo Direct, you might have missed two other scenes.

During the short presentation by Shigeru Miyamoto, Illumination's Chris Meledandri (and the voice of Bowser, Jack Black), Mario fans got a teaser of a Rosalina and Bowser Jr. scenes. In the main trailer, Rosalina doesn't speak, so this is technically the first scene we've seen of her talking.

The cosmic protector will be voiced by the "academy award winner and Nintendo super fan" Brie Larson. As we noted in our recent feature, this scene gives us a brief look at some Luma (including a little one with a dummy) listening to Rosalina's story as well as a Paper Mario-style storybook scene. Here it is in full:

Next up, we've got a look at Bowser Jr. - the new villain in the Mario Galaxy Movie, voiced by Benny Safdie. This "uncut gem" (Jack Black's words) co-directed the award-winning crime-thriller Uncut Gems, and can be seen as Bowser's son in this first look, plotting his family's rise from the ashes.

So, there you go - a little more footage to enjoy until the next update or trailer drop. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will arrive in theatres in April 2026. You can find out more about everything in the main trailer as well as our feature and guide here on Nintendo Life.