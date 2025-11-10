Team Cherry has announced a new update for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and while it's already available for Steam users, it's been submitted for approval on console and will be available very soon.

Primarily, the update addresses the Chinese translation issues present in the game by implementing a fan mod from Team Cart Fix. Team Cherry praises the team's work, stating that the individuals involved "are well-versed in the (quite dense) narrative and lore of both Hollow Knight games, and understand the subtle links and connections that should be retained in the text"

Other highlights include a film grain effect, more dithering options, and a plethora of general fixes.

Here's a look at the patch notes: