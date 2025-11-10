Team Cherry has announced a new update for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and while it's already available for Steam users, it's been submitted for approval on console and will be available very soon.
Primarily, the update addresses the Chinese translation issues present in the game by implementing a fan mod from Team Cart Fix. Team Cherry praises the team's work, stating that the individuals involved "are well-versed in the (quite dense) narrative and lore of both Hollow Knight games, and understand the subtle links and connections that should be retained in the text"
Other highlights include a film grain effect, more dithering options, and a plethora of general fixes.
Here's a look at the patch notes:
- Updated Simplified Chinese translation to use fan translation provided by Team Cart Fix.
- Switched to Unity's Input System to improve overall controller support. This includes rumble features now working for various controllers, and additional controllers being recognised. Some issues may remain. For a full list of supported controllers and features, please visit: https://docs.unity3d.com/Packages/[email protected]/manual/SupportedDevices.html
- Added additional dithering levels. Now defaults to 'low'.
- Added film grain effect to advanced options. Defaults to ‘off’
- Various localisation fixes implemented across all languages.
- Fixed Styx not giving rosaries when delivering the Queen's Egg.
- Fixed Druid's Eyes sometimes not equipping correctly when first acquired.
- Fixed some down attack colliders getting stuck on in rare instances.
- Fixed several instances of Hornet's plasmified state clearing when not intended (eg Bellway travel).
- Fixed issues entering the plasmified state when killing a Winged Lifeseed, rather than using the Plasmium Phial.
- Reduced unintentionally long bind time when using Multibinder with the Shaman crest.
- Updated Multibinder's initial bind to clear maggots, per community comments.
- Wreath of Purity durability increased.
- Fixed void incorrectly conducting electricity.
- Gurr the Outcast trap-throw attack updated from single lob to spin-style, to reduce time spent static. Other slight refinements.
- Fixed Beast Crest fury slashes not piercing as intended.
- Fixed Rune Rage damage scaling incorrectly.
- Fixed Thread Storm damage tapering (additional hits don't taper down as sharply).
- Fixed rare instances of regaining control when grabbed by a Wraith.
- Fixed couriers incorrectly offering the same delivery immediately after completing it.
- Fixed additional instances of Hornet being able to push some enemy types through the floor.
- Fixed issues when using Harpoon to stun or kill certain bosses.
- Fixed Fractured Mask not protecting against volt hazards.
- Various smaller tweaks and fixes.