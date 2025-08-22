@Burning_Spear Don't blame you racing games have some of the most bland trailers I've seen. Always showing cars and backgrounds but barely showcase or explain anything, they feel like nonsense footage or highlight reels then substance at all. Can be said about a lot of games 'showing off and being fancy' but telling us nothing.

So it's not as much a Grid Autosport but if you wanted something different it's good I think at least. Grid Autosport/Gear Club were my go to racing games for Switch. 1 and 2 go cheap fair enough I'd say. Don't set high expectations. They are solid games production value wise I'd say. To me they fit in line with what AAs or AAAs did with arcade/simcades in the GameCube era (I mean gameplay, I don't care for graphics, or physics unless it's that bad, I care about progression/events/modes, I hate how empty and graphics first games are, so when I say old platforms I prefer them in game design and see them as superior to modern gaming) and it's why I like it.

Gear Club is good enough for split screen though I'd say if want it just for multiplayer.

If like the prior ones it's kind of like Need For Speed of the PS1 era looking of highways type tracks, the odd circuit layouts but usually point a to b. Has fair sports/supercars/rally types for classes and a level system but it's pretty common stuff, nothing to hard to understand.

It has cosmetic and performance stations in your garage (can also customise you garage with objects and the background), kind of reminds me of Auto Modellista on GameCube in that way for the background customisation.

I guess you could compare Hot Pursuit 2010 Remastered for Switch but even it has Burnout influence, Gear Club doesn't have that.

It has fair event types, not amazing but decent common ones of race, elimination, point a to b, nothing amazing but no racing games do these days. Heck can't even get cone challenges or more creative ones like fuel travel limits or other stuff (Gran Turismo seems to be the last one to push those, everything else doesn't) (or even creative progression anymore) these days. It's always race, time trial, drift, elimination, or in Wreckfest things like derbies, such as Flatout did years ago minus the driver flinging minigame, so boring, event rules in racing games suck so I set my expectations very low.

Fair arcade racer I'd say. I think it's separated how it is mobile like that the first game was. 2 did enough separation of that and it seemed like a start for them to get back to console so started with mobile. There is no micro transactions or anything in the console games.

Even players barely show the menus/modes so that I have to find the right youtubers or buy the games cheap myself to find out, when to me they are very important to the experience not the physics and 'licensed cars/bikes, etc' they always show.

I enjoyed the 1st 2 games (enough footage of the menus/stations to upgrade the cars/customise and how the progression works, I doubt 3 will have progression like Porsche/Tracks DLCs had but who knows) but if more of the same who knows. I'd reference those if you want an idea, otherwise who knows.