Update []: Gear.Club Unlimited 3 was meant to be racing onto the Switch 2 in 2025, but it's reportedly been delayed.
Sim racing website Traxion has reached out to Nacon after noticing several retailer listings for the Switch 2 version were scheduled for early next year and has been informed "a release date has not yet been set".
If there is an official announcement about this or any other updates before the end of the year, we'll let you know.
Original Story: [Fri 22nd Aug 2025]:
It's been announced another racing game is speeding onto the Switch 2 in the future. This time it's Gear.Club Unlimited 3 and it's arriving at some point in "late 2025".
This game will follow on from the first two titles, which were released on the eShop during the original Switch generation. Apart from the teaser trailer above, Nacon has also shared some information about what you can expect:
Gear.Club Unlimited 3: Arcade Fun for Everyone - "Built for accessible fun and gameplay, Gear.Club Unlimited 3 returns with a more complete formula. This new installment features two contrasting environments: the sunny Mediterranean coast and the twisting, mountainous roads of Japan. A brand-new "Highway" mode challenges players with dense traffic and high-speed moments. With over 40 officially licensed cars and a full career mode, this game offers instant driving enjoyment for all player types."
As mentioned, this new entry will include "contrasting environments" from the sunny Mediterranean coast to the twisting, mountainous roads of Japan. We've also got some "work-in-progress" screenshots (via Gematsu):