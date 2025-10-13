We've got our latest look at the UK physical charts and, unusually, there's no Nintendo presence on the podium this week.

Battlefield 6 has arrived on the scene with a bang, claiming the top spot in its debut week and pushing last week's champ, Ghost of Yotei, down into third. EA SPORTS FC 26 sticks around in second, because of course it does.

That means Nintendo's latest, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has dropped all the way down to fifth, just one spot behind the ever-faithful Mario Kart World. As for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, you'll have to scroll all the way down to 29th to catch it this week.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

And just for one final newbie, Little Nightmares III also made its chart debut in sixth, with 17% and 16% of sales coming from Switch 1 and 2, respectively.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Battlefield 6 2 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 61%, Xbox Series 16%, PS4 11%, Switch 10%, Switch 2 2% 1 3 Ghost of Yotei 4 4 Mario Kart World 3 5 Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 NEW 6 Little Nightmares III 8 7 Minecraft 7 8 Donkey Kong Bananza 16 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11 10

Grand Theft Auto V



13 11

Split Fiction PS5 54%, Switch 2 35%, Xbox Series 11% 10 12

NBA 2K26

PS5 96%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 2 1% 14 13

Digimon Story: Time Stranger



21 14

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 28%, PS5 28%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 11% 20 15

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17 16

EA Sports FC 25 PS5 37%, PS4 29%, Switch 26%, Xbox Series 8% 18 17

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33% 22 18

Nintendo Switch Sports

34 19

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS5 46%, Switch 31%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 5% 28 20

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 6 21

Silent Hill f

15 22

Borderlands 4



24 23

F1 25



12 24

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 49%, Switch 38%, Xbox Series 10%, PS4 3% 19 25

Mafia: The Old Country



- 26

Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter PS5 61%, Switch 39% 31 27

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



25 28

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

5 29

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Switch 61%, PS5 39% - 30

EA Sports UFC 5



- 31

Bluey: The Videogame

Switch 86%, PS4 12%, PS5 2% 32 32

Assassin's Creed Shadows



- 33

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

Switch 95%, Xbox One 3%, PS4 2% - 34

MySims Cozy Bundle

33 35

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

PS5 53%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox Series 6% - 36

WWE 2K25 PS5 57%, PS4 22%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox Series 10% 36 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

35 38

Elden Ring: Nightreign

- 39

It Takes Two Switch 69%, PS4 31% 38 40

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts