We are back with another look at the UK physical gaming charts, and a week of new releases means that things have been shaken up a little.

On the Nintendo side of things, the catchily-titled Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 made its chart debut at third, pushing Mario Kart World down into fourth. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles also got off to a decent start, emerging at fifth, with 55% of the console split coming from Switch sales. Oh yes, and LEGO Party cropped up at 26th.

None of these newbies were enough to trouble the top spot, mind you, with Sucker Punch's latest PS5 joint, Ghost of Yotei, hitting the ground running in its first week. Even EA SPORTS FC 26 got out of the way for this one, so you know it's serious! Interestingly, we still don't have the platform breakdowns for FC 26 between Switch 1 and 2, so it's unclear how the latest baller is selling on the new hardware.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Ghost of Yotei 1 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 65%, Xbox Series 15%, PS4 10%, Switch 7% NEW 3 Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 3 4 Mario Kart World NEW 5 Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Switch 55%, PS5 45% 2 6 Silent Hill F 6 7 Donkey Kong Bananza 7 8 Minecraft



NEW 9

The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits



8 10

NBA 2K26

PS5 95%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 1%, Switch 2 1% 10 11

Grand Theft Auto V

4 12

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

PS5 51%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 10%, PS4 4% - 13

Split Fiction

PS5 56%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox Series 12% NEW 14

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

5 15

Borderlands 4

9 16

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11 17

EA Sports FC 25 PS4 37%, PS5 28%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 9% 12 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33% 13 19

Mafia: The Old Country



16 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19 21

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 33%, PS5 22%, Xbox Series 15%, Switch 2 12% 17 22

Nintendo Switch Sports



23 23

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Switch 37%, PS5 29%, Switch 2 19%, PS4 10% 28 24

F1 25 24 25

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



NEW 26

LEGO Party! Switch 56%, PS5 34%, Xbox Series 11% 15 27

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater



36 28

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% - 29

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition



- 30

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Switch 69%, Xbox One 13%, PS5 13%, PS4 3% 21 31

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



30 32

Assassin's Creed Shadows



- 33

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

PS5 59%, Switch 18%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox Series 7% 27 34

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 40%, PS5 39%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 3% 39 35

Elden Ring: Nightreign



25 36

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 37

The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature

31 38

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 32 39

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PS5 52%, Switch 2 46%, PC 2%, Xbox Series 0% 37 40

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%

[Compiled by GfK]

