Two Point Museum is just about to launch on the Switch 2, and to celebrate, Sega has announced another new DLC expansion scheduled to launch this winter.

Dubbed 'Zooseum', it's essentially, well... a zoo. It's a brand new location that will no doubt introduce a smorgasbord of interesting creatures to care for as you look to expand your blossoming museum even further.

Details are rather scarce at the moment, so we don't have a firm release date for the expansion just yet, but it's nice to know that it's coming, at least.

Here's a quick look at the official description:

"In this wild new DLC, a brand new museum location dedicated entirely to the wonders of wildlife will open its doors. Wildlife Experts will be called upon to rescue, heal, raise, and re-wild an incredible variety of creatures, while expanding your museum in exciting and unexpected ways."

In our recent review for Two Point Museum, we said that it's probably the best entry in the series yet, but lamented the lack of mouse controls and some apparent performance issues on the Switch 2. Be sure to read our full verdict if you're currently on the fence.