Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

The Switch eShop is home to its fair share of cosy cat games, but in how many of them is the cat a cute little postie? Do we hear 'gap in the market'?

Catto's Post Office is coming to fill that exact niche. This one arrived on Steam back in August, and publisher Cult Games has today announced that it is pouncing onto the eShop on 2nd December.

We'll make this clear right from the jump: Catto's Post Office is a little game. Sitting at around one hour in length, this isn't going to be the kind of every-evening cosy experience that you might get from others in the genre, but it sure as hell looks cute.

In it, you play as Catto the Postcat, going about a day's work delivering mail to a quaint little village. Catto has a tiny hat and a postbag. He also wears a sweet little button-up shirt. Still not sold? There's a dedicated meow button, and you can knock over pots. What's not to like?

Here's a look at the game's key features and a few screenshots from the publisher:

● Charming Open World: Explore a vibrant cat-themed town with buildings you can enter, such as a bakery, a florist, and a café. Admire the whimsical theming, such as pawprints on doors and cat-shaped rubber duckies, and see what easter eggs you can discover. (For example, there are only cat-friendly plants and flowers in town!)

● Deliver Packages and Make Friends: Make deliveries around town and meet eccentric kitty residents as you go. Assist your new feline friends by completing silly tasks and unravel funny conversations with multiple dialogue choices.

● Everybody Wants to Be a Cat: Meow whenever you want! Hide inside boxes! Knock over plant pots, cans, and even more besides! Did we mention you can meow whenever you want? Seriously, meow whenever you want. (Meow.)

● A Wholesome Narrative Adventure: It’s Catto’s birthday and nobody’s remembered - oh no! Be whiskered away by this heartwarming tale about a hardworking Postcat who learns just how valued he is by the friends he helps every day.

● Short and Sweet: Taking only 1 hour to complete, this is the perfect snackable experience to snuggle up with for a cozy evening this winter!

It looks like it sticks to the cosy formula that we all know so well, and we're far from being short of cat games, but come on, it sure sounds like a cute way to spend an evening in the run-up to the holidays.

Will you be adding Catto's Post Office to your Switch cat catalogue in December? Let us know in the comments.