Update #2 []: Sega has announced another update for the Switch 2 launch title Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S. This patch will address some matchmaking issues online and resolves some bugs. Here's the full rundown about Version 1.0.4:

Update #1 []:

Sega has already shown plenty of love for the Switch 2 with games like Sonic and Yakuza, and its support for the launch title Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S also continues. While the game was already in a respectable state on release, the company has continued to roll out some small updates for it.

Following the USB camera fix in the previous update, which you can see in the original story below, Version 1.0.3 has now officially gone live. It apparently deals with more bugs, with the official details mentioning how "various fixes" have been applied. Sega also mentions how replay data from earlier iterations of the game will no longer be playable in this version.

Once again, if you haven't already played this game on the Switch 2, be sure to check out our review. It got six out of ten stars. It's a "pretty darn decent" experience, even if the Switch 2 additions are admittedly minimal at best.

Original Story: One of the many Sega games released alongside the Switch 2 at launch was Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S.

Although it arguably didn't offer much for returning players, there was a new camera feature allowing you to superimpose your face during gameplay. It seems there were some display issues with "certain" USB cameras, but this now been resolved in the latest update.

Along with this fix are some other updates, resolving various issues. Here's the full rundown:

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S – Ver. 1.0.2 (27th June 2025)

  • Fixes video display problems that could affect certain USB cameras.
  • Fixes matchmaking issues that could occur with promotion battles.
  • Other minor fixes.

And in case you missed it, yes - you can use regular USB cameras with your Switch 2 to enjoy certain features in select titles. The game also includes Joy-Con 2 mouse support.

As for our thoughts on Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, we gave it six out of ten. While it's a "pretty darn decent game" the Switch 2 additions are minimal at best, and there's no upgrade path like certain other third-party releases.

Have you tried out this game on the Switch 2 yet? Or are you sticking with the Switch release? Let us know in the comments.

[source perfectly-nintendo.com, via gonintendo.com]