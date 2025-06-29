Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Update #2 [ ]: Sega has announced another update for the Switch 2 launch title Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S. This patch will address some matchmaking issues online and resolves some bugs. Here's the full rundown about Version 1.0.4:





Here’s what’s included:

-Fixes for matchmaking issues in online play

-Various fixes to address minor bugs



Update #1 [ ]:

Sega has already shown plenty of love for the Switch 2 with games like Sonic and Yakuza, and its support for the launch title Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S also continues. While the game was already in a respectable state on release, the company has continued to roll out some small updates for it.

Following the USB camera fix in the previous update, which you can see in the original story below, Version 1.0.3 has now officially gone live. It apparently deals with more bugs, with the official details mentioning how "various fixes" have been applied. Sega also mentions how replay data from earlier iterations of the game will no longer be playable in this version.





Details:

Various fixes.

Once again, if you haven't already played this game on the Switch 2, be sure to check out our review. It got six out of ten stars. It's a "pretty darn decent" experience, even if the Switch 2 additions are admittedly minimal at best.