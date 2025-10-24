Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

We're less than two weeks away from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment's release on Switch 2, and so, what better time for Nintendo to drop a brand new story trailer?

The new trailer showcases what looks to be the beginnings of the Imprisonment War, giving us a look at the Demon King himself, Ganondorf, as well as the sages rallying around King Rauru.

With a mix of gameplay and cutscenes, it looks pretty darn gorgeous. And you can see Zelda teaming up with each of the sages for a special attack.

In case you've missed everything about this upcoming Musou prequel to Tears of the Kingdom, here's a rundown:

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, King Rauru and Princess Zelda must lead a desperate defense against an invasion that will determine the fate of the kingdom. The very survival of Hyrule and its people rests on the courage of heroes willing to stand together against Ganondorf’s legion. You’ll meet various characters within the story, including some new faces like Calamo, a boisterous Korok wandering Hyrule in search of a place to put down roots; and the Mysterious Construct, who can transform and take to the skies. You’ll also encounter more familiar figures during your adventure. Alongside Princess Zelda, players will also get to know the legendary Sages, including Agraston, the worldly chief of the Gorons, the courageous Zora queen Qia, and Raphica, the quick-witted leader of the Rito. To defend the kingdom, these heroes must form a united front against Ganondorf’s invasion. By having two characters work together, you can unleash powerful Sync Strikes to give yourself an edge in combat. Different character combinations will produce different kinds of Sync Strikes, such as granting characters buffs or creating constructs you can control. Try out different pairs and deliver devastating blows to the opposition!

If you don't yet know who the sages are, Nintendo introduced us to them just a few weeks ago. And Zelda's maid, who is definitely our favourite character so far.

But we can't forget about the newly-revealed Korok fighter, Calamo, can we? No way. He looks like the best. We think we've found our main now. We've also got our first look at the "Mysterious Construct". Hmm. They look... a little familiar, right?

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches on 6th November exclusively on Switch 2. Let us know if you're looking forward to the game down below!