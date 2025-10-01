Resident Evil Requiem, perhaps drawing inspiration from the added DLC for Resident Evil: Village, will allow players to choose from two camera perspectives for the main campaign: first-person and third-person.

According to director Koshi Nakanishi, who also helmed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, he thought that the seventh entry might have been a bit too scary for some. As such, he decided to implement a third-person perspective into Requiem to potentially dial down some of the terror.

In an interesting new development, however, it seems that recent experiences demoing the game at both Gamescom and TGS reveal that Japanese players and Western players have different preferences.

Speaking with Denfaminicogamer (thanks, Automaton), Nakanishi speculates that Western games have a tendency to prefer the first-person perspective due to growing up with FPS games like DOOM. Japanese gamers, on the other hand, will have spent more time with third-person games like Dragon Quest.

This isn't an exact science, of course, and Nakanishi also thinks that because younger gamers in Japan are playing more first-person games like Minecraft and Apex Legends, the general trend may start to shift. As for us, we're of the mind that third-person Resident Evil games like RE2 and RE4 are generally more enjoyable than the first-person outings.

But what about you? Do you have a preference? Or will you try both and see which one resonates more? Let us know by voting in the below poll and leaving a comment.