Review Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - An Excellent Port Of A Timeless Classic A dark night for Onion Knight fans?

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~ (SUNSOFT, 4th Oct, $23.99) - The first-ever game adaptation of a hugely popular IP"A Wild Last Boss Appeared! " is a massively popular dark fantasy isekai series with over 1. 4 million copies sold, based on the original work by Ento, with original illustrations and character designs by YahaKo (published by Earth Star Novel, an imprint of Earth Star Entertainment), and a manga adaptation by Hazuki Tsubasa. An anime adaptation is also set to begin airing in October 2025! This is the first-ever game adaptation of "A Wild Last Boss Appeared! "

Battle Suit Aces (Trinket Studios, 7th Oct, $24.99) - Battle Suit Aces is a charming card-battling RPG. You'll recruit, befriend, and upgrade your mech pilots on a heartfelt hunt for fabled alien superweapons: the Relic Suits. Command them across monster-infested galactic wilds through danger, tragedy, and comedic sci-fi shenanigans.

Broken Rules Collection (Broken Rules, 2nd Oct, $19.99) - Broken Rules Collection = Old Man's Journey + Gibbon: Beyond the Trees. Old Man’s Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is a hand-drawn adventure following a lost gibbon as they embark on a dangerous journey into unknown lands.

Candy Rangers (JanduSoft, 2nd Oct, $14.99) - Race against time in this brand new on-rails shooter where you control 4 characters at once! Meet Candy, Mint, Lemon and Plum, quadruplets that live together and work as rangers to fight creatures that come in to ruin the natural environments of the city.

Candy Trail (Afil Games, 1st Oct, $4.99) - In Candy Trail, your mission is to guide smiling ice creams along the sweet trails of an enchanted kingdom to the most delicious celebrations of the year! Get ready to solve puzzles on a hexagonal map, where every tile you rotate or swap can mean the difference between a flavor explosion. . . or a sugar disaster. With charming visuals, heart-melting sounds, and mechanics that are easy to learn but strategic to master, the game evolves quickly.

Carlos the Taco (ESDigital Games, 3rd Oct, $4.99) - ¡Buenos días, amigo! I’m Taco Carlos, and I need your help! A gang of skeletons kidnapped my bride right from our wedding. Only you can help me save her! Carlos is a brave taco who never gives up, even when left to die. His goal is revenge, and those skeletons will regret letting him survive! ""Carlos the Taco"" is a 2D platformer set in sunny Mexico. Fight enemies, use power-ups like flavor enhancements, and uncover the mystery of the kidnapping.

Castle Crumble (Drageus Games, 3rd Oct, $4.99) - Unleash chaos and creativity in Castle Crumble! Journey through colourful worlds, from lush jungles to mysterious islands, and destroy mighty fortresses with explosive power. Every castle is a unique puzzle, built to challenge your tactics and imagination.

Castle of Heart: Retold (7Levels, 3rd Oct, $14.99) - Castle of Heart: Retold is a completely revamped version of the original Castle of Heart game, which first launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2018 and sold over 300,000 copies on that platform alone. The game is set to launch on October 3rd , boasting massively enhanced, visually revamped gameplay and a reimagined story, and allowing you to discover the untold legend of Svaran and Mira, who dared to defy the will of the Sorcerer.

Catching Spirits (Holy Moka Games, 2nd Oct, $14.49) - Hunt your prey, escape your predator - the 1v1v1 party brawler. Pick from 12 shamans with unique abilities and special attacks. Three forces, one fight - who will prevail?

Cats Visiting El Dorado (AGE Zero, 2nd Oct, $3.99) - Step into the legendary city of El Dorado in this cozy hidden object game, where playful cats are waiting to be found among golden temples, ancient treasures, and lush jungles. Your goal is simple: carefully explore each beautifully illustrated scene and uncover every cat hiding within. For an extra challenge, each map also hides 3 rare cats that only the most observant explorers will discover. With no timers or pressure, Cats Visiting El Dorado offers a relaxing experience perfect for unwinding at your own pace.

Colorama Cubes (NOSTRA GAMES, 2nd Oct, $1.99) - Try your hand at a unique spatial puzzle game. Don't hurry. Just look at the board, try to find the best paths and solve each puzzle!

Craft Your Way (DEV 666, 2nd Oct, $4.99) - Craft Your Way is a revolutionary 3D puzzle adventure where you manipulate blocks to create paths, bypass obstacles, and outsmart intricate level designs. Unlike anything you've played before: True 3D Gameplay: Rotate the camera, stack blocks, and exploit depth to solve puzzles. 80+ Handcrafted Levels: From beginner-friendly to mind-bending challenges. Level Editor: Design and share your own 3D puzzles. Leaderboards: Climb global leaderboards for speedrun glory. "A fresh take on spatial reasoning .

Dawnfolk (Astra Logical, 7th Oct, $14.99) - In a world of darkness, you are the ruler of a kingdom lost to shadows. On a quest to save your people, you have found the mythical creature called “Lueur,” a fiery companion who will light your way. But what kind of ruler will you be? Every choice matters as you explore different strategies and play styles in Dawnfolk. Minigames add a unique challenge to supporting your people. The better you are at the minigames, the more resources you get and the more likely your community will weather the darkness. Not everyone has time to invest hundreds of hours into learning how to play a grand strategy game.

EGGCONSOLE ARAMO MSX (D4 Enterprise, 2nd Oct, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released in Japan by Zainsoft in 1986. The player is a lone man who has crash-landed on a planet and explore this world of a long-dead ultra-advanced civilization, seeking a way to escape. The game uses a quarter-view perspective with block-built terrain, creating a fairly vast world. Its block-based design can make many areas look similar, so you might get lost. Mapping your surroundings, checking landmarks and item locations during exploration is recommended.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles (Switch 1) (Square Enix, 30th Sep, $49.99) - Ivalice—a kingdom blessed by the light of the gods and ruled by the Two-headed Lion. A year after her defeat to Ordallia in the Fifty Years' War, the king succumbed to malady, leaving a mere boy of two to ascend the throne. Whoever was named regent would rule in truth, and thus emerged two rival candidates: dukes Goltanna and Larg, whose deeds during the war had earned them great renown. Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion were destined to clash, and the resulting conflict would come to be known as the War of the Lions.

Flight Simulator 2025 (Kiwi Production, 3rd Oct, $7.99) - Flight Simulator 2025 invites you into the captivating world of commercial aviation, where the sky becomes your business ground. You start with a modest fleet and a single hangar, but with ambition and skill, you can transform an unknown company into a global leader in air transport. Every flight is more than just operating the aircraft – it’s a blend of strategy, business decisions, and realistic piloting.

Grill it! Sanma (SAT-BOX, 2nd Oct, $5.00) - Experience the fun of grilling sanma on Nintendo Switch™!

Grill them to perfection, but be careful not to let them burn! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in the fun! Grill with skill and aim for a new high score!

Guchio Rising Mountain (A3, 8th Oct, $7.00) - Guchio's face transforms into various motifs like animals! Connect and merge matching "Guchio pieces" (faces) to create the biggest, most important entity. Be careful not to let them fall off the plate as you aim for a high score!

Hidden Legends (17Studio, 2nd Oct, $14.99) - Hidden Legends is an exciting hidden object game that will take you to a colorful fantasy world full of cute and charming characters. Explore fairy-tale villages, mysterious deserts, distant islands, harsh northern lands, pirate coves and picturesque waterfalls, uncovering secrets and finding hidden objects. Each level of the game was created by hand to give a unique experience and a sense of real adventure. Hundreds of hours of exciting gameplay await you thanks to a huge number of objects to find.

Lost in Fantaland (Game Source Entertainment, 8th Oct, $14.99) - Lost in Fantaland is a Roguelite game with deck-building at its core, deeply integrated with board-game strategy mechanics. You will choose one of six unique characters and embark on a randomly generated adventure. Use your creativity to build your deck, and uncover the secrets of this world!

Lovely Spot the Difference (AGE, 2nd Oct, $5.40) - Enjoy an easy and fun game that anyone can play while looking at adorable characters! There are 15 stages in total! Compare the two illustrations on the left and right to find the differences! Tap either illustration to answer. If you can’t find the differences, try zooming in!

Monument Valley: The Collection (ustwo games, 29th Sep, $29.99) - Begin with Ida’s search for forgiveness through impossible monuments in Monument Valley. Continue with Ro and her child as they explore shifting architecture and the quiet bond of motherhood in Monument Valley 2. Conclude with Monument Valley 3, where Noor sails through fading worlds in a journey to restore the light. This is the first time all three games have been brought together – a chance to experience the full trilogy in one carefully crafted collection.

Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest (Afil Games, 8th Oct, $4.99) - The fairies are back – now with more crystals, more magic, and a lot more enchanted trouble! Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest is the sparkling sequel that takes puzzles to a new level of strategic cuteness. Your job? Rotate pieces, build paths, and guide these tiny glowing creatures through mystical forests, portal-filled swamps, and glittering caves.

no brake no gain (Make Good Games, 2nd Oct, $4.99) - no brake no gain is an arcade precision-driving game where skill outshines speed. Navigate intense, obstacle-packed tracks where every dodge, drift, and turn demands ultimate control. Take on a series of high-stakes driving challenges designed to push your reflexes and creativity to the limit. Complete tricky objectives, from speed-based sprints to navigating trap-laden courses.

Piggly Pagly Boom (Ratalaika Games, 3rd Oct, $5.99) - Wild fireballs have gone haywire, and you must shoot them down using your special hookshot. Shoot the hookshot straight upwards to attach it to the ceiling, where it will stay briefly, destroying any fireballs that touch the hanging rope. Gain access to various powerups, such as freezing movement, replenishing countdown time, faster shots, upgraded defenses, and more.

Project 7: Escape Room (M9 GAMES, 25th Sep, $5.99) - Project 7 is a first-person 3D escape room puzzle adventure, inspired by classic 90s titles and modern virtual escape rooms. Explore an immersive indoor world, collect and use items you find along the way, solve puzzles, and escape the rooms. Play as an investigator looking into the disappearance of a physicist working on a top secret experiment called Project 7.

ROUNDS (Landfall Games, 30th Sep, $8.49) - Wave your noodle arms around to assert dominance! Experience hype-filled dueling! Shoot, block, and jump your way to victory with your shotgun-rocket-launcher-that-shoots-heat-seeking-bouncy-missiles or one of the other over 11. 2 million different powerup combinations.

Shujinkou (Rice Games, 2nd Oct, $29.99) - Learn one of the world's hardest languages as you help Shu, Jin, and Kou save Genya from language-devouring Akuma! A retired samurai (主, Shu) is entrusted with saving his home from intelligent, language-devouring "Akuma" alongside an eccentric fox (人, Jin) freed from a cursed abode and an astute princess (公, Kou) with her own ambitions.

Smith & Dungeon: Crafting the Legendary Weapons (ZOO Corporation, 2nd Oct, $12.99) -The kingdom announced a grand reward for anyone who could craft a powerful weapon worthy of equipping the hero and their companions on their mission to defeat the Demon King. Only weapons approved by the king would be rewarded. Upon hearing this, a young blacksmith, dreaming of fame and fortune, resolved to create the ultimate weapon. To achieve this, he set out to explore dangerous dungeons under the Demon King's control, searching for rare materials to forge a weapon so powerful that it would prove its worth to the king. Thus, his perilous journey into the dungeons began!

Snow Aces League (Max Interactive Studio, 4th Oct, $9.99) - Snow Aces League is a high-speed, snowboard racing and freestyle game that throws you into the heart of a snow-covered adrenaline rush. Carve your path across multiple unique, extreme mountain locations, each packed with challenging slopes, freestyle parks, and breathtaking halfpipes. Master grabs, flips, spins, grinds, and more - then chain them into slick combo sequences to rack up insane points. But don’t get too greedy. Land clean or eat snow—botched tricks will wipe you out hard.

Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer (eastasiasoft, 3rd Oct, $9.99) - As Earth's resistance forces struggle to defend against a deadly infection consuming both life forms and technology alike, it falls to an anti-hero mercenary and bounty hunter to pilot a mighty prototype starfighter in hopes of locating the virus' origin, saving civilization and earning a massive payday in the process! Set in the distant future, Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer is a fast and furious shoot’em up presented in 2. 5D side-scrolling style with a pumping soundtrack, seamlessly blending old-school gameplay inspirations with fresh modern innovations.

Sonic Wings Reunion (RED ART GAMES, 7th Oct, $29.99) - SONIC WINGS REUNION is a sequel to the arcade-style shooting game SONIC WINGS, also known as Aero Fighters in the West. The previous version was sold in 1998. Choose from up to 10 characters and destroy the mysterious organization “Fata Morgana” that has progressed into the modern world. The scenario changes depending on the combination of characters.

Squirrel Madness & Silent Mist (Quantum Arcade Limited, 28th Sep, $9.99) - Plunge into two unique survival experiences that test your courage in completely different worlds. Squirrel Madness – Defend a magical tree that grew from a legendary acorn in the middle of a bustling city. Silent Mist – Step into a forgotten, mist-covered world where fear and uncertainty lurk in every shadow. Your only weapons are your instincts, scarce resources.

Super Mario Galaxy (Nintendo, 2nd Oct, $39.99) - Bowser has attacked the Star Festival, abducted Princess Peach, and put the whole galaxy in danger! Join up with Rosalina and the Lumas, protectors of the cosmos, to restore the Comet Observatory and rescue the princess. Use power-ups like the Bee Mushroom to fly, the Boo Mushroom to float and move through certain types of barriers, and more on your journey to reclaim the Power Stars!



Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 2nd Oct, $39.99) - Bowser has seized the Power Stars and is using them to take over the galaxy! Join Lubba aboard Starship Mario on a journey to get them back, and team up with Yoshi to enhance your planet-hopping moves. With Yoshi by your side, you can jump higher and further—and you can even attack foes using his tongue! Yoshi has his own power-ups too, like the Dash Pepper and the Blimp Fruit, which allow him to sprint super quickly, float Mario high into the air, and more

Super Mining Mechs (eastasiasoft, 8th Oct, $9.99) - Get ready for an underground adventure! Earth has run out of natural resources and it's up to you to find alternatives. Travel to another planet and explore the underground in your mining mech. Complete missions to unlock new parts or sell your loot for cold hard cash. Super Mining Mechs is a side-scrolling action game with resource management and sim elements. As you tunnel through the earth and locate ores and other resources, you can send them back up to the surface to meet your mining objectives.

To Farm Lands (Afil Games, 2nd Oct, $4.99) - To Farm Lands is a farm‑themed puzzle game where every piece matters. Your goal is to place farm items of various shapes and sizes into a grid, filling the pen without any empty spaces. It sounds simple—but get ready for challenges that would make even the most seasoned farmer sweat under their hat.

Torched (Croix Apps, 2nd Oct, $7.99) - Master grid-based movement to navigate intricate challenges and progress through your sacred ranks. Each level tests your logic, timing, and creativity as you carry the flame of light against the growing shadows. With 60 handcrafted levels spread across 4 distinct zones, TORCHED offers a steadily evolving challenge where new mechanics keep the experience fresh and engaging.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!