Once Upon A KATAMARI (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 24th Oct, $39.99) - The King of All Cosmos and his family accidentally destroyed the Earth, the moon and countless stars floating in the universe! Travel through the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan and other eras to roll up objects with your trusty katamari and rebuild the starry sky. The quirky Katamari Damacy series returns with all-new stages, a new soundtrack, character customization, a new four-player multiplayer mode that lets players compete online or battle CPU rivals offline, and more.

PowerWash Simulator 2 (FuturLab, 23rd Oct, $24.99) - Relax as you uncover more of Muckingham’s mysteries in this shiny new entry in the clean-’em-up series, featuring grimy locations and 38 jobs. With improved visuals, variety in cleaning, and new tools and supplies, wash your way through a fresh campaign solo, in two-player split-screen, or online co-op for up to four players. Plus, kick back in a customizable Home Base – complete with pettable cats.

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL (D3PUBLISHER, 23rd Oct, $44.99) - In the year 2089, the United Federation of Japan is an industrial powerhouse, while also being one of the world's leading countries in overtime work. In this sickening future, the economy is booming and working 24 hours a day is considered virtuous. The core of this country’s industry, economy, and social system are controlled by a single giant corporation.

Two Point Museum (SEGA, 28th Oct, $29.99) - An immersive and innovative management sim from the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. As aspiring curators, players can dive into the world of museum management, designing and refining to build the ultimate guest experience. Turn your own museum into a top-notch entertainment attraction!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Achilles: Survivor (Dark Point Games, 29th Oct, $6.99) - Every run writes your legend. Achilles: Survivor is a fast-paced, single-player bullet hell set in Ancient Greece. Play as Achilles - or one of the legendary souls freed from Tartarus - and face relentless waves of enemies. Build deadly structures, evolve your powers, and grow stronger with every run. Defeat your enemies. . . or die trying. Are you ready for battle?

Acre Crisis (Sometimes You, 24th Oct, $7.99) - In 1992, following a series of mysterious deaths caused by wild animals, as well as strange sightings of cryptids in the sparsely populated and underdeveloped Amazon region of Acre, a special operations brigade from the Brazilian Military Police was sent to the area to gather intelligence. However, the situation took an unexpected turn for the soldiers, who soon found themselves cornered in the midst of a jungle infested with hungry dinosaurs.

Arcade Archives MUNCH MOBILE (HAMSTER, 16th Oct, $7.99) - "MUNCH MOBILE" is an action game released by SNK in 1983. Pilot a mysterious car with arms, picking up fuel and food along the way. The goal is to make it home before your fuel runs out. Place trash left from your food into bins to earn big points! Show consideration in public spaces and enjoy a fun drive!

Bananitro (Bad Minions, 23rd Oct, $3.99) - Reach top speed by eating Bananas? ! Bananitro is a 2D runner that combines speed, action, and a unique gravity mechanic, bringing an amazing mix of monkeys and bicycles. Race with Monkey and his bike, using Bananitro to reach insane speeds, ride on walls, perform crazy maneuvers, and make jumps that defy the laws of physics! But be careful, each track presents a new challenge, filled with obstacles that require agility, skill, and precision!

Becastled (Pingle Studio, 23rd Oct, $22.49) - Build a castle by day and defend it by night. Becastled combines cozy city-building with thrilling tower defense strategy. Lead the Sun Kingdom in its final stand against the Moon beasts and bring an end to the ancient conflict between light and darkness!

Brass (Seaknot Studios, 16th Oct, $5.99) - The only post office in a small village in the mountains, the main character of this story, Brass, works here. His job is to deliver letters and packages to the local people. One day, Brass receives a letter from his grandmother who lives in a town by the sea, and a new adventure begins. The story progresses through conversations with the villagers and errands. There is no combat or intense action in this game. Please enjoy it in a relaxed atmosphere.

Cat in the tomb (DEV 666, 16th Oct, $4.99) - A curious cat discovers a mysterious mask in an ancient tomb! After putting it on, it gains the superpower of climbing walls. Now, the adventure begins! In this classic arcade game, challenge yourself through 99 meticulously designed levels and navigate a winding maze filled with traps and enemies. Use your speed and wits to guide your cat to avoid danger, collect rewards, and uncover the secrets of the ancient tomb. Easy to play, but gradually challenging—can you help your cat complete this ultimate adventure? Time is running out, so start climbing the walls now!

Cauldron (Caketown Interactive, 29th Oct, $14.99) - Cauldron is a game about exploration, battling monsters, and leveling up your party through minigames. Gather resources to upgrade minigames, heroes, abilities, and more! Play as Nyx, a young witch cast into this darkness-covered world. Discover the truth and find new allies to help you on your journey! Play minigames to gather resources! Infinitely upgrade minigames, heroes, items, and more! Battle monsters to explore more of this mysterious world! There's no "right" way to play Cauldron. . .

Cave of Illusions: Twistyland (Vidas Games, 23rd Oct, $2.99) - An atmospheric experience putting you back where the previous events left off in the first game of the series. Now focused around a little girl Sophie, her world is consumed when a strange board game catches her attention in a toy store. Play a horror board game, rolling the dice and exploring each part of it with new gameplay, puzzles, vivid and surreal environments and the creepy clown Vasilus stalking you and leading you into the Cave of Illusions.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction (Outright Games, 24th Oct, $39.99) - Chicken Run: Eggstraction follows the film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, with an exciting new story that continues the adventures of its feathered heroes as they work to save chickens from the evil nugget industry, where chicken-kind is still in danger! Take control of the Chicken Run characters, and embark on a mission to infiltrate five fortified farms and liberate the captive chickens.

Chronicles of Albian 3: The Vanishing Village Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 16th Oct) - Gwendolyn the Fairy Godmother returns from a well-earned vacation to find Albian Village has vanished without a trace! Only her age-old castle remains, now a refuge for the displaced townsfolk. The culprit? A powerful and mysterious spell that’s left behind a wild surge of magical energy. To bring the village back, Gwendolyn must craft mighty counterspells—but the ingredients are very expensive!

Claim The Forest (Afil Games, 23rd Oct, $4.99) - In Claim the Forest, you enter a magical clearing where two unusual clans compete for territory: brave wolves and calm capybaras. Your challenge is to organize the pieces of these animals, along with logs, stones, and bushes, to fill the board without letting rivalry disturb the harmony. Each piece has a unique shape and can be freely rotated, but beware: if a wolf ends up next to a capybara, a fight occurs and your last move disappears.

COLOREE (Pancake Games, 30th Oct, $12.99) - COLOREE is a modern color-by-number made for adults who love art—and the quiet satisfaction of finishing something beautiful. Unwind with curated, gallery-inspired illustrations and balanced palettes. Follow the numbers, watch each piece resolve, and enjoy the calm of a complete work.

CORALINA (Ratalaika Games, 24th Oct, $4.99) - After a traumatic event, Cora, a cinema student, finds herself suddenly transported to what's known as the Limbo, or land of oblivion. In this land, you'll be accompanied by a crow, who claims to be a god of death, and you will help him to solve the mystery of why you are in limbo and why other deaths occurred, in an investigation through time and space, in labyrinths that connect oblivion to human emotions.

CRAYON HALLOWEEN (GaniTani, 16th Oct, $6.10) - Bring ghosts, pumpkins, witches, and friendly monsters to life with your own colors. Whether you create a spooky masterpiece or a funny Halloween scene, the choice is yours!

Death Frame (EpiXR Games, 23rd Oct, $7.49) - Death Frame is a psychological horror experience where reality fractures with every step. You play as the estranged child of a notorious serial killer, returning to the mansion you’ve inherited after years of silence. Within its rotting walls, you uncover paintings that pull you into fragmented memories and surreal dreamscapes—each revealing a piece of your father's madness, his victims, and maybe… your own bloodstained legacy.

Dora: Rainforest Rescue (Outright Games, 24th Oct) - Oh no! Swiper got his paws on the Super-Duper Duplicator, and now his clones are causing chaos everywhere. Dora and Boots must fix the Duplicator and restore the vibrant Alebrije Tree. Join them and their amigos, Tico, Isa, Benny, Big Red Chicken, and Ale. Run, jump, and swing through five locations, collecting Magic Leaves and pods.

Double Dragon Revive (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 23rd Oct, $34.99) - The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years! Renewed, stylish character graphics! See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers. The ultimate belt-scroll action experience!

Dreamed Away (Pineapple Works, 23rd Oct, $18.99) - On a rainy summer night, Théo wakes up in his bedroom and realizes his parents and his sister Louise have disappeared. The true nature of the world lays itself bare. Ghosts, Phantoms and Revenants haunt Théo inside the catacombs and dark places where he searches for his sister. Always a step behind and never able to catch up. What happened? What does it mean? Why is this place so familiar? That's how his journey begins.

Escape Game The Edo Period (Regista, 23rd Oct, $9.99) - On the way home from shopping,I was caught in a sudden rain shower and took shelter under a nearby tree.Then―I was struck by lightning and woke up to find that something strange was happening around me.

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition (Game Mill, 24th Oct, $29.99) - Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition delivers high-speed racing and adrenaline-fueled action straight from the arcade to console!Choose from licensed supercars and tear through intense, cinematic tracks packed with shortcuts, stunts, missions, and explosive surprises. Race solo or go head-to-head in thrilling 2-player split-screen. With drifting, nitro boosts, and precision driving, this is the ultimate pick-up-and-play racing experience for fans of pure, unfiltered speed!

Find It, Detective! (MASK, 23rd Oct) - Find the hidden mysteries in cute illustrations! This game lets you train your brain while playing detective in fun and colorful illustrations.Your mission is to find the hidden character within the time limit.

GiLGuL (Skeleton Crew Studio, 23rd Oct, $19.99) - This is a story about a group of girls in a world that exists in limbo between life and death. Embark on a dramatic real-time tactical adventure. In this world, opposites intertwine— cuteness and grotesqueness, hope and despair, life and death. Those who yearn for death, yet cannot bring themselves to it, arrive at the Interworld suspended between life and death.

Gnomdom (Silesia Games, 23rd Oct, $2.99) - In a little gnomey village, in a whimsical forest… A Gnome Grandpa awaits his family to gather ‘round for his 100th birthday. Explore the forest’s lush greenery and find his tiny gnome kin trapped in curious places. Solve puzzles, collect family pictures, enjoy the hand-drawn artwork, and help each gnome find their way back home.

Grand Poker Casino (Dolores Ent., 23rd Oct, $3.99) - Think smart, bluff hard, and win big in this classic Texas Hold’em experience. Outsmart your opponents and prove that poker is more than luck — it’s skill, strategy, and nerve. Even a poor hand can become a brilliant victory in the right hands. Take a seat at the table, call, check, fold, raise, and bluff your way through intense rounds. With up to 4 AI opponents, every match is a new challenge. Are you ready to prove you’ve got what it takes to become the ultimate poker champ?

Gruniożerca Trilogy (Take IT Studio!, 23rd Oct, $7.99) - Gruniożerca Trilogy is a remastered compilation of three independently developed retro puzzle games that originally launched on the NES™. Take control of Grunio – a hungry guinea pig on a mission – and dive into creative challenges packed with charm, humor, and pixel-perfect nostalgia.

Halloween 1985 (eastasiasoft, 29th Oct, $4.99) - Step into the arcade-era thrill of Halloween 1985! When monsters steal Pumpkman’s pumpkins on Halloween night, it’s up to you to get them back! Dash through 5 vibrant, quirky levels, outsmarting classic foes like Dracula, The Mummy, and The Witch. Jump, dodge, and battle your way to their lairs, then take on the big boss in a final showdown! With 3 game modes, a retro chiptune soundtrack, and high-score chasing just like the golden age, this pixel-art platformer delivers fast-paced, nostalgic fun. Can you reclaim all the pumpkins and become a legend?

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed (Game Mill, 24th Oct) - Get ready to hit the track with Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed! It’s a high-octane arcade racer packed with iconic cars, epic tracks, and action-fueled gameplay inspired by the hit Netflix animated series Hot Wheels Let’s Race. Drift through wild courses, take on giant boss battles, and unlock a garage full of fan-favorite rides. With track building, local multiplayer, and non-stop speed, the race is always on!

INC: The Beginning (Orange Pixel, 23rd Oct, $4.99) - An 80's inspired, stylish pixel-art platformer with a thumping chip-tune sound track. Perfect for quick and short bites of gaming. The year 2135, the world is ruled by AI Corporations, humans are slowly being replaced by robots and machines, and the most powerful humans are now looking for ways to transfer their souls into robots, for eternal life. Doctor Robotus is kidnapped in front of your eyes, can you become the savior?

Jelly Form (GAME NACIONAL, 18th Oct, $1.99) - Step into the role of a small slime packed with unique abilities! Use the power of transformation to adapt to every situation. Each level is a new platforming challenge where your creativity and skill mastery will be key to moving forward. Be agile, strategic, and explore every possibility your slime form has to offer. As an extra goal, collect the tiny stars scattered throughout the levels and prove you're a true master of transformation!

Korean Rail Celesti Express ITX-MAUM Taebaek Line (14Dimension, 17th Oct, $44.99) - Korean Railway Celesti Express ITX-Maeum Taebaek Line is a railway simulation game using real footage of Korea's beautiful railway line. Players become a train driver and navigate the approximately 283km section from Donghae Station to Cheongnyangni Station, experiencing the allure of a train traveling through the inland region from eastern Korea to Seoul. This is the first title produced in official collaboration with Korea Railroad Corporation, KORAIL, and providing footage!

Lost Howl (Downmeadowstreet, 24th Oct, $6.99) - Step into the paws of a brave little fox on a quest to rescue his captured sister. Lost Howl is a charming adventure game that blends exploration, light puzzles, and heartwarming storytelling.

Mannequin Mayhem – Physics Ragdoll Shooter (Great Escape, 24th Oct) - Get set for chaotic fun in Mannequin Mayhem - Physics Ragdoll Shooter, the most outrageous shooter of the year! Forget zombies and aliens — your new targets are creepy, stiff mannequins. Survive endless waves, upgrade your weapons, and dive headfirst into hilarious chaos. Ready to laugh while blasting the weirdest enemies around?

Oil Refinery – The Simulation (Polygon Art, 23rd Oct) - Oil Refinery - The Simulation puts you in charge of a fully operational oil refinery, where precision, efficiency, and strategic decision-making determine success. From crude oil intake to the production of refined fuels and valuable chemicals, every step of the refining process is in your hands.

Pacify (Hitchcock Games, 24th Oct, $4.99) - Pacify, weaken and capture supernatural monsters by yourself or with friends in this fun co-op horror.You just got hired at Paranormal Activity Helpers Incorporated (PAH Inc). It sounds corny, but the pay is great. They just want you to check out some allegedly haunted locations. You will most likely never be in any real danger, and they have tons of work right now. They even have room for a few more, if you have any friends that need a job. Start helping with the paranormal investigations today!

Ragdoll Arena – Kick the body (Evgheni Carasiov, 17th Oct) - Step into Ragdoll Arena: Kick the Body – the ultimate third-person ragdoll battleground where chaos meets strategy. Every fight is unpredictable: physics-driven ragdoll duels, intense gunfights, and tricky puzzles that push your reflexes and brainpower to the limit. Your mission is simple – fight through arenas, solve challenges, and survive long enough to reach the store, where new upgrades unlock the path to the next level.

Reus 2 (Firesquid, 23rd Oct, $24.99) - Become a God once again in Reus 2 by taking control of mighty giants whose command over their elements allows you to shape worlds, create an ecosystem of resources and enable human civilizations to thrive. Your choices will determine the fates of these fragile human beings, whose autonomy may lead them to great heights.

Run Chicken, run! (Trefl S.A, 24th Oct, $5.99) - Take on the role of Manny, a cunning chicken who spends his days thinking about how to escape from Treflik's Chicken Coop on Uncle's Farm. Avoid obstacles, collect fruit, and score points to run as far as possible. Don't let anything stop you!

Sailing the winds & New Tanks (Patyuk Sergey, 22nd Oct, $3.50) - This bundle brings together two contrasting worlds, offering the perfect experience whether you're in the mood for a peaceful getaway or an adrenaline rush. Sailing The Winds is an adventure simulator that blends exploration with fishing. Step into the shoes of an adventurer on a quest to help a friend find his missing father, navigating an archipelago with a pirate past. New Tanks is a fast-paced action game that delivers non-stop excitement.

Shroomtopia (QUByte Interactive, 23rd Oct, $9.99) - Be charmed by the cute and colorful world of Shroomtopia! Relax in this wholesome slow-paced puzzle game while exploring serene landscapes and solving diverse challenges. Manipulate the hexagonal soil and blend the colors. Only you can bring nature back to life!

Simon the Sorcerer Origins (ININ Games, 28th Oct, $24.99) - Whether you're visiting the Magical World for the first time or returning once again – Simon is back, along with his unique sense of humor and a completely new graphic style. Simon the Sorcerer Origins brings the charm of the original saga back in a completely hand-drawn graphic style, blending classic gameplay mechanics with a fresh, new world of magic.

Space Chef (Kwalee, 28th Oct, $14.99) - A three-course meal of an adventure: restaurant manager, light survival RPG, and life sim, all set in the zany universe of the Horseshoe Nebula. As the galaxy's (soon to be) premiere chef, it's up to you to seek out the finest ingredients from alien planets, cook delicious dishes, and serve them to customers in the comfort of your fully-customisable space trailer.

Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure (Plug In Digital, 23rd Oct, $34.99) - Welcome to Sports Camp, the ultimate party game packed with over 35 unique and unexpected activities. Forget traditional sports—jump into sheep roping, walking roll ball, hovercraft, and more ina vibrant summer camp adventure. Explore a lively open-world camp full of activities, treasures, and secrets in Story Mode, or gather friends and family for instant multiplayer fun on one console.

Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent (BurleaGamesStudio, 20th Oct, $7.99) - In White Knuckle Ascent, speed is your best friend—and gravity your worst enemy. Trapped in the depths of a massive underground megastructure, you’ll need sharp reflexes, clever inventory management, and a serious lack of fear of heights to make your way up through a labyrinth of decaying industrial zones, mutated flora, and things that definitely don’t want you to leave.

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL, 23rd Oct, $15.99) - In SuchArt you are a genius artist living in the year 2130. Make the best of the space studio you own. Create art with a large variety of tools, sell your works, get famous and upgrade your studio! Let your imagination run wild and create the art of your dreams!

Sushi For Robots (Mameshiba Games, 23rd Oct, $5.99) - What's this about? Sushi For Robots is a whimsical puzzle game about quirky robots and their insatiable cravings for sushi - how they actually process it is a mystery, but hey, if that makes them happy. As the seasoned chef of the favorite sushi venue in robot town, it’s up to you to get the perfect dish in time for each of your picky patrons, placing the right stickers on the conveyor belts to change one tuna roll into a salmon nigiri.

Tayutama:It’s happy days (Frontier Works, 23rd Oct) - The wild days I spent with the Tayutai were nothing short of life-changing. . . So much so that I completely forgot I'd even won a hot spring trip in the shopping district raffle. Now that things have finally settled down, I—Yuri Mito—am about to enjoy my last summer break as a student at Sohsei Academy.

The Good Old Days (Aksys Games, 23rd Oct, $26.99) - The Good Old Days is a heartfelt tribute to the golden age of youth, blending the charm of 1980s juvenile films with the pixel-perfect style of retro platformers. Everywhere you turn in the world of Arostia, you'll find clever homages and hidden gems that will spark memories of the good old days. From boss battles inspired by beloved childhood toys to locations that echo the look and feel of classic arcades and playgrounds, The Good Old Days is packed with moments designed to make you smile.

The Quarantine Sector (AGE Zero, 23rd Oct, $9.99) - The Quarantine Sector is humanity's last hope. You are its keeper. In the grim aftermath of the initial outbreak, a lone fortified camp offers a chance of survival. As the newly appointed checkpoint officer, your duty is critical and brutal: meticulously screen every desperate soul seeking sanctuary for the slightest hint of the zombie virus. Armed with a scanner, a thermometer and a limited medical kit, you must conduct tense, invasive examinations.

Udon! Road to Mastery (SAT-BOX, 23rd Oct, $7.00) - Let's make authentic udon on the Nintendo Switch! Whip up bowls of udon noodles both hot and cold as quickly and accurately as you can! Share Joy-Con for exciting battles with up to 4 players! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall (REDDEER.GAMES, 23rd Oct, $9.99) - This 2.5D action platformer throws you into shiny armor with a very big blaster — and lets you move exactly how you want. Double-jump, air-dash, weave through hazards, smash through destructible stages, and chase a higher score with every run. Tough at first, fair at heart, and built for quick restarts that pull you right back in.

Windborn – Echoes of the Night (EpiXR, 23rd Oct) - Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes. Your mission isn’t just about speed—it’s about staying connected with your flock as you all journey south together, guided by instinct and unity.

Word Quest Pirates (Gametry, 17th Oct, $2.11) - Ahoy, word hunter! Set sail on a thrilling puzzle adventure where the seas are filled with hidden words and untold treasures. In Word Quest: Pirates, you’ll solve exciting word searches to unlock treasure chests, outsmart rival pirates, and uncover legendary loot. With each level, the challenge grows as you chart your way across mysterious islands and ancient maps.

Zumba – Marble Zombie Invasion (EpiXR, 23rd Oct) - Zumba – Zombie Marble Invasion plunges you into a charmingly creepy marble-shooter world! Play as a cute zombie captain, mouth brimming with marbles, and fend off endless rolling waves before they breach your defenses. Aim your chomping cannon, fire to match three or more identical marbles, and watch them shatter into ghoulish confetti.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted Persona 3 Reload Once Upon a Katamari PowerWash Simulator 2 Full Metal Schoolgirl Two Point Museum Achilles: Survivor Acre Crisis Arcade Archives MUNCH MOBILE Bananitro Becastled Brass Cat in the tomb Cauldron Cave of Illusions: Twistyland Chicken Run: Eggstraction Chronicles of Albian 3: The Vanishing Village Collector's Edition Claim The Forest Coloree Coralina Crayon Halloween Death Frame Dora: Rainforest Rescue Double Dragon Revive Dreamed Away Escape Game The Edo Period Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition Find It, Detective！ GiLGuL Gnomdom Grand Poker Casino Gruniożerca Trilogy Halloween 1985 Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed INC: The Beginning Jelly Form Korean Rail Celesti Express ITX-MAUM Taebaek Line Lost Howl Mannequin Mayhem - Physics Ragdoll Shooter Oil Refinery - The Simulation Pacify Ragdoll Arena - Kick the body Reus 2 Run Chicken, run! Sailing the winds & New Tanks Shroomtopia Simon the Sorcerer Origins Space Chef Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator Sushi For Robots Tayutama:It's happy days The Good Old Days The Quarantine Sector Udon! Road to Mastery Unfair Rampage: Knightfall Windborn - Echoes of the Night Word Quest Pirates Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (36 votes) Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted 14 % Persona 3 Reload 6 % Once Upon a Katamari 11 % PowerWash Simulator 2 14 % Full Metal Schoolgirl 3 % Two Point Museum 14 % Achilles: Survivor 0% Acre Crisis 0% Arcade Archives MUNCH MOBILE 3 % Bananitro 0% Becastled 0% Brass 0% Cat in the tomb 0% Cauldron 0% Cave of Illusions: Twistyland 0% Chicken Run: Eggstraction 0% Chronicles of Albian 3: The Vanishing Village Collector's Edition 0% Claim The Forest 0% Coloree 0% Coralina 0% Crayon Halloween 0% Death Frame 0% Dora: Rainforest Rescue 0% Double Dragon Revive 8 % Dreamed Away 0% Escape Game The Edo Period 0% Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition 6 % Find It, Detective！ 0% GiLGuL 0% Gnomdom 0% Grand Poker Casino 0% Gruniożerca Trilogy 0% Halloween 1985 0% Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed 0% INC: The Beginning 0% Jelly Form 0% Korean Rail Celesti Express ITX-MAUM Taebaek Line 0% Lost Howl 0% Mannequin Mayhem - Physics Ragdoll Shooter 0% Oil Refinery - The Simulation 0% Pacify 0% Ragdoll Arena - Kick the body 0% Reus 2 0% Run Chicken, run! 0% Sailing the winds & New Tanks 0% Shroomtopia 0% Simon the Sorcerer Origins 6 % Space Chef 0% Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure 0% Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent 0% SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator 0% Sushi For Robots 0% Tayutama:It's happy days 0% The Good Old Days 0% The Quarantine Sector 0% Udon! Road to Mastery 0% Unfair Rampage: Knightfall 0% Windborn - Echoes of the Night 0% Word Quest Pirates 3 % Zumba - Marble Zombie Invasion 0% Nothing for me this week 14 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!