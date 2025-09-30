Update [ ]: Now that this Mario and Yoshi statue is back in production, Nintendo is running a "My Nintendo Mario and Yoshi Stellar Sweepstakes".

My Nintendo members in the US have the chance to win an exclusive edition of the statue by entering with 10 Platinum Points and you can enter up to five times. If you want to enter, you have until January 9th, 2026.

Original Story:

Nintendo recently kicked off Mario's 40th anniversary, and it appears other companies are joining in on the celebrations.

One of them happens to be First 4 Figures, with the "high end" collectible maker announcing its Mario and Yoshi statue (which we previously covered here on Nintendo Life) is now back in production - with standard, exclusive and definitive editions available to pre-order.

The definitive edition also comes with the bonus Bowser Checkpoint Flag and is priced at $749.99 / £558.03. The standard edition starts at $549.99 / £409.22, and the exclusive edition will set you back $599.99 / £446.42. There's also an early bird special if you place an order before 13th October 2025.

"Calling all Super Mario fans! We're thrilled to announce that we will be heading back into production to complete the edition size of our Mario and Yoshi statue, featuring the Standard, Exclusive, and Definitive versions!"

If you are considering purchasing this statue, you'll want to factor in the size and weight. Here are the dimensions and weight of the standard edition: Height – 19 inches (48cm), Width – 13 inches (33cm), Depth – 9.5 inches (24cm), Weight – 6.34 KG.

Apart from this, this week marks the arrival of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the Switch. Nintendo is also celebrating Mario's 40th with items like a Talking Flower from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, new amiibo, and even a physical release of Rosalina's Storybook.