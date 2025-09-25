Nintendo is opening an official pop-up store in London this October, Nintendo UK announced today.
The limited-time store will be opening on 22nd October until 16th November 2025 and it'll be located on the ground floor of the Westfield London Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush, opposite the LEGO Store.
Fans will be able to get their hands on lots of official merchandise, and there will be a handful of exclusive items available only at the London store.
Those who want to get in on the first week/weekend (22nd-26th October) will need to reserve a slot. Reservations will go live on 7th October, and given how fast those temporary Pokémon Center stores, you might want to get in fast here, too.
After that, from 27th until closing day on 16th November, you won't need a reservation and instead a queueing system will be in place.
The store will be open from 10am - 9pm Monday through Saturday, and between 12pm - 6pm on Sundays.
Nintendo describes the pop-up as "the first-of-its-kind shopping centre-based Nintendo store in Europe." If only we could get a permanent one...
Will you be heading to the store this October or November in London? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.com, via x.com]
Maybe this will be a test to see if a proper retail store will make sense for Nintendo? Hoping so.
I still don't understand how we can have a 3 floor M&M store in London, but not a Nintendo store.
I'll try to opening weekend tickets. Not getting those means not going. People will be camping over night.
They want to know how gullible we are for buying over-priced Nintendo related tat? The answer is very, count me in!
Ah, they want my money.
Very well.
@Grandiajet It's sad we live in a time where M&M's World can exist but the Trocadero arcade no longer does
Oooh, I might be in london around then as going to Morocco first two weeks of November and I have to fly through London to get there
About bloody time!...even if temporary
Makes for a good excuse to visit London, haven't been for a couple of years.
Fingers crossed Nintendo will eventually open a proper store in London for those there or visiting (potentially me included at some point, really hope so also considering that I've been to the UK twice, but never to London specifically) - anyway, hope that in the meantime those able to go to this pop-up one will enjoy it!
Brilliant timing... just got back from London 🙄
Wish it were for longer though! Just over 3 weeks.... would have hoped for 3-4 months at the least!
Wow that's very exciting! One step closer to having a permanent store here, and it's interesting that they chose London to be the first one in this region.
My only gripe is that it's not in the Stratford Westfield as I prefer the travel there, but I must say the Shepherd's Bush Westfield has a nicer vibe and doesn't feel as crowded.
not a moment too soon - I heard they just discovered some "land" that hadn't been "filled" yet.
Now I have a good excuse to visit London again after so many years.
Thanks Nintendo but let’s just make it permanent please…
Nice for those that can justify, but it's a bit too far and bound to be too expensive to make me feel a dedicated trip worthwhile. Shame it couldnt be a mobile shop touring the country a bit.
Someone please send me pics of what you purchased. I want to see the cool stuff that comes to these pop up stores.
