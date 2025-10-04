If you're still considering a Switch 2 and happen to be located in the US, Nintendo has issued a reminder on social media that its new system is now available for purchase on the My Nintendo Store. According to the fine print, no invitation is required, but purchase limits apply.

There are three different bundles currently available. You've got the base package including the Switch 2 for $449.99, the Mario Kart World bundle for $499.99, and last but not least, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition bundle for $499.99, which is releasing the same day as the game on 16th October 2025.





Get yours here: pic.twitter.com/l92cJNNT1q Nintendo Switch 2 is available for purchase at the official My Nintendo Store!Get yours here: https://t.co/VsLeacRuve October 3, 2025

If you're seeking other options, you can check out our guide on where to buy a Switch 2 here on Nintendo Life. It covers the US, UK, and other parts of the world, and also lists various retailers you can purchase the new system from.

The Switch 2 sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in less than a week, and by the end of the first month, it had sold more than 6 million units globally. Nintendo is now gearing up for the holiday season with not only Mario Kart and Pokémon, but also new games in the Zelda, Kirby and Metroid series.