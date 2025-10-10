When the Switch generation was in full swing, Square Enix released physical versions of Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Twin Pack and Final Fantasy IX in certain regions.

In an update today, the company has confirmed these physical releases will be officially coming to North America on 9th December 2025. They'll be $39.99 each, and pre-orders are now available on the Square Enix website.

"Play three classic adventures anytime, anywhere: Final Fantasy VII, VIII, and IX are launching physically on Nintendo Switch in North America from December 9th, 2025!"

Final Fantasy VII and VIII Twin Pack:

As also noted in the description on the official Square Enix website, the Twin Pack comes on a single cartridge and no download is required.

Square Enix will also be releasing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2 early next year. It also recently launched Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles.