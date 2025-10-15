It feels like we have been waiting for Witchbrook for ages, and today, Chucklefish has announced that we'll be staying this way for a while longer, as the game has been delayed until 2026.
Shared in a development update on the Witchbrook website, the studio thanked fans for their continued "patience, passion and continued support" as it announced that it was taking the extra time to make sure the world of Mossport felt just right, while also getting the chance to add "exciting opportunities, including additional platforms and language support".
Here's a snippet of the dev announcement:
Witchbrook is a big project – and it’s taking shape exactly as we hoped; full of charm, depth and detail! In our first blog, we shared our goal to create a living, breathing world for you to explore, and as we bring all those elements together, we’re taking the time needed to ensure the world feels rich, immersive, and alive.
It's always a shame to hear of a game delay, though given that the release window was originally billed for 'Winter 2025', it's hardly the end of the world. In a note on the game's FAQ page, Chucklefish states that it is "proud to be a zero-crunch studio," reaffirming that "we truly believe that developers who are healthy and well-rested make better games". Honestly, it's hard to disagree with that.
It's not all bad news, mind you, as the update also saw the reveal of the Mossport interactive map, which showcases just how big this magical world is — spoiler: it's pretty big.
We're still lacking the specifics on that 2026 date at the moment, but the game's delightful pixel art, witch-y aesthetics and all-around cosiness leave us happy to wait for as long as it needs.
Are you excited for Witchbrook? What do you make of this delay? Let us know in the comments.
[source witchbrook.com]
Totally forgot about this game, I trust Chucklefish to deliver something good here but can’t say I was waiting on it either 😆 Looking forward to see how it ends up in the end!
Darn it. This was supposedly my end of the year game.
Oh, well. Been waiting for this for years only to jump scare indie lovers when it resurfaced during this year's indie direct.
If it'll make the game even just a tad bit better, then it'll be worth it.
I knew this was getting delayed . I was really looking forward to it. This is gonna probobly be better than Hogwartz haha
I'm sad I'll have to wait longer, but is as they always say... I'd rather have healthy workers making the game with passion instead of suffering with crunch and deadlines. Can't wait to support this one when it comes out!
As usual don't mind delays if they mean getting better games from the get-go (and also at least reduce if not straight up avoid crunch etc. for the sake of the fellow humans working on them) - anyway, based on what we've seen so far Witchbrook looks great, looking forward to playing it myself whenever it comes out and I have the time for it!
