We are just one day away from the arrival of Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, and while we at Nintendo Life are still hard at work in the Jedi Temple, getting our review in order, we do have some gameplay footage for you to feast your eyes on in the meantime.

In the above video, you'll find 16 minutes of Outlaws on Switch 2. We've got gameplay from a whole bunch of scenarios, including internal environments, stealth sections, open-world exploring and outer space dogfights, so you can get an idea of what Nintendo's latest hybrid has in store.

The good news is, it looks really rather solid. We felt a disturbance in the Force when initial impressions on the game's performance began to appear out of PAX West, but from what we've seen with our own eyes far, it plays far better than expected — heck, it looks like a totally different game to the low-frame footage Ubisoft shared in official trailers. Sure, it's a step down from the PS5 version as far as visuals are concerned, but it's nothing like as choppy as we were braced for.

Everything that you'll see above is from docked play, but video producer extraordinaire Alex Olney has also had a chance to play about in handheld mode, and it sounds equally promising. "It's soft, but it's perfectly playable," he said. "Frame rate is stable enough, leagues ahead of what the official trailer showed, which is a blessed relief".

As we mentioned, you'll have to wait a little while longer before you can read our full review for Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, but we'll endeavour to have it with you as soon as possible.