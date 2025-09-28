Square Enix released a trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake earlier this week, showcasing a new underwater area known as the Seabed.

Now, as part of its stage event at the Tokyo Game Show, it's shared a whopping 37 minutes of "live gameplay". You can find out more about this new location in our previous story. It will contain new dungeons, enemies as well asnew story content.

You can see this content in action between the 23:04 - 1:00:17 mark in the video below (thanks again, Gematsu).

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be releasing for the Switch and Switch 2 next month on 30th October 2025.

