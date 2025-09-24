The Adventures of Elliot
Image: Square Enix

Square Enix has already released a new trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake this week highlighting the fresh features, and now there are a few more to go with it.

Timed in with this year's Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix has shared another trailer for the upcoming HD-2D action RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. This game is on its way to the Switch 2, and you can try out an eShop demo now.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales | TGS Trailer

"A brand-new action RPG from the creators of OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT - The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time!"

Next up is an introduction to the gameplay of Octopath Traveler 0. This particular outing in the HD-2D RPG series will make you the protagonist. This game will be available for the Switch and Switch 2 and is launching this December.

Octopath Traveler 0 | TGS Trailer (Gameplay Introduction)

"Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra."

A new battle trailer for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has also been released in Japan, so if we get an English trailer update, or something similar, we'll provide an update.

And again, Square Enix has also shared a new trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which is due out for the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th October 2025. You can check out the latest trailer in our previous story here on Nintendo Life:

Will you be playing any of these upcoming HD-2D releases on Nintendo's systems?