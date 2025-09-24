Square Enix has already released a new trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake this week highlighting the fresh features, and now there are a few more to go with it.
Timed in with this year's Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix has shared another trailer for the upcoming HD-2D action RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. This game is on its way to the Switch 2, and you can try out an eShop demo now.
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales | TGS Trailer
"A brand-new action RPG from the creators of OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT - The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time!"