With the Switch 2 getting many more feature-parity sports games, and looking visually much improved over their Switch 2 predecessors, we've been more excited than usual to take to the field and go for a good ol' kickabout.

And, with EA SPORTS FC 26 out in early access (ahead of its full release next week, on 26th September), we've put the kit on once again to see just how this latest iteration of EA's football (or, yes, soccer) series fares.

The results are... mixed to say the least. The lovely Felix has played a few games already and, as you can probably tell from the gameplay video up top, EA Sports FC 26 is locked at 30fps on Switch 2. That isn't ideal, especially when the game runs at 60fps on other consoles, including the Xbox Series S.

Another issue that Felix has spotted is after the second half kicks-off, some NPCs just remain on the pitch, unmoving, standing in the path of the goal. It happens a few times — watch the screen on the right at around 6:32 minutes in and you'll see what we mean.

Well, it's still early days, and the full release isn't due out for another week, so maybe EA will iron some of those issues out. But the 30fps is probably here to stay, which is a shame given the Switch 2 version has some nice visual upgrades.

Are you diving in to EA Sports FC 26's early access this weekend? Let us know in the comments.