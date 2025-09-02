MGS3 / GoW
Image: Nintendo Life

The latest UK boxed charts are in and, thanks to the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Gears of War: Reloaded, the top ten has seen a bit of a shake up.

Starting with Snake Eater, Konami's remake for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has reached number 1, with the PS5 enjoying a whopping 93% of the platform split. Gears of War: Reloaded, meanwhile, is only listed for the PS5 because, well, it didn't receive a physical release on Xbox. What a weird world we're living in...

Mario Kart World is still performing well at number 2, while Donkey Kong Bananza has fallen down to number 6. Kirby and the Outrageously Long Game Title also made its Switch 2 debut this week and sits at number 7, with the new version enjoying 85% of the platform split when compared to Switch.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube833k

Elsewhere, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar can be found at number 9, while SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance saw a particularly deflating debut at number 21.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

1

2

 Mario Kart World

NEW

 3

Gears of War: Reloaded

4

 4
 Hogwarts Legacy

PS5 32%, PS4 31%, Switch 25%, Switch 2 7%

3

 5
 EA Sports FC 25
 PS5 34%, Switch 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox 14%

2

 6
 Donkey Kong Bananza

NEW

 7
 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Switch 2 85%, Switch 15%

7

 8
 Mafia: The Old Country

NEW

 9
 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
 Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%

10

 10
 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
 PS5 53%, Switch 2 25%, Switch 15%, PS4 4%

6

 11
 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

14

 12
 Sonic X Shadow Generations
 Switch 42%, PS5 27%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 14%

8

 13
 Minecraft

NEW

 14

Lost Soul Aside

9

 15
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

17

 16
 Mortal Kombat 1
 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%

13

 17
 Grand Theft Auto V

12

 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree

 Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%

NEW

 19
 Evercade NeoGeo Arcade 1

18

 20
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 21
 Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
 PS5 75%, Switch 24%, PC 1%

26

 22
 Assassin's Creed Shadows

29

 23
 F1 25

19

 24
 Nintendo Switch Sports

22

 25
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

11

 26

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 PS5 36%, Switch 26%, PS4 23%, Xbox 15%

34

 27
 Dark Souls Trilogy

25

 28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

16

 29
 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 30
 DOOM: The Dark Ages

NEW

 31
 Unknown 9: Awakening

24

 32
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 57%, Switch 2 43%

21

 33
 Lego Harry Potter Collection
 Switch 73%, PS5 17%, PS4 6%, Xbox 3%

27

 34
 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

-

 35
 Ready or Not

NEW

 36
 Evercade RogueCraft DX

-

 37

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

 Switch 91%, PS5 9%

-

 38

Resident Evil 3

35

 39

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%

-

 40

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 85%, PS5 7%, PS4 7%, Xbox 1%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.