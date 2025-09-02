The latest UK boxed charts are in and, thanks to the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Gears of War: Reloaded, the top ten has seen a bit of a shake up.
Starting with Snake Eater, Konami's remake for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has reached number 1, with the PS5 enjoying a whopping 93% of the platform split. Gears of War: Reloaded, meanwhile, is only listed for the PS5 because, well, it didn't receive a physical release on Xbox. What a weird world we're living in...
Mario Kart World is still performing well at number 2, while Donkey Kong Bananza has fallen down to number 6. Kirby and the Outrageously Long Game Title also made its Switch 2 debut this week and sits at number 7, with the new version enjoying 85% of the platform split when compared to Switch.
Elsewhere, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar can be found at number 9, while SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance saw a particularly deflating debut at number 21.
That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
|
1
|
2
|Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|3
|
Gears of War: Reloaded
|
4
|4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
PS5 32%, PS4 31%, Switch 25%, Switch 2 7%
|
3
|5
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 34%, Switch 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox 14%
|
2
|6
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
NEW
|7
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|
Switch 2 85%, Switch 15%
|
7
|8
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
NEW
|9
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
|
10
|10
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
|PS5 53%, Switch 2 25%, Switch 15%, PS4 4%
|
6
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
14
|12
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 42%, PS5 27%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 14%
|
8
|13
|Minecraft
|
NEW
|14
|
Lost Soul Aside
|
9
|15
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
17
|16
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%
|
13
|17
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
12
|18
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
|
NEW
|19
|Evercade NeoGeo Arcade 1
|
18
|20
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
NEW
|21
|Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
|PS5 75%, Switch 24%, PC 1%
|
26
|22
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
29
|23
|F1 25
|
19
|24
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
22
|25
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
11
|26
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 36%, Switch 26%, PS4 23%, Xbox 15%
|
34
|27
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
25
|28
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
16
|29
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|30
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|
NEW
|31
|Unknown 9: Awakening
|
24
|32
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 57%, Switch 2 43%
|
21
|33
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 73%, PS5 17%, PS4 6%, Xbox 3%
|
27
|34
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
-
|35
|Ready or Not
|
NEW
|36
|Evercade RogueCraft DX
|
-
|37
|
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
|Switch 91%, PS5 9%
|
-
|38
|
Resident Evil 3
|
35
|39
|
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
-
|40
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 85%, PS5 7%, PS4 7%, Xbox 1%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
BLUEY is BACK, on number 40. 😁
As expected at least in its first week, good for Delta (and also Gears of War in 3rd)!
Personally, I'm happy to see Mario Kart World in 2nd, Hogwarts Legacy in 4th, Bananza in 6th, Forgotten Land in 7th and selling the most on Switch 2, Grand Bazaar in 9th selling mostly on Switch 2, Generations in 12th selling mostly on Switch, 8 Deluxe in 15th, Jamboree in 18th selling the most on Switch, New Horizons in 20th, Shinobi in 21st etc.!
Shinobi deserves a better launch than that!
Snake Eater with a 93% split in favour of PS5. I kinda really wonder that the Xbox is still around...
Those Xbox Snake Eater sales are abysmal, and I don't want to hear it's because Xbox is more digital focused when over 90% of PS5 game sales are digital. To me that just shows the majority of Xbox owners are purely there for gamepass games.
This is like the first week in ages where totk outsold botw 🤣
Great to see the Birdman still hanging in at #10…! Would hope the sales revenue can justify a THUG remake - or even better, a completely new entry..?
Is a code in a box (CIAB) classed as a boxed game / physical?
If so, I wonder how many units LRG have shifted of shinobi, as opposed to CIAB... or even are they lumped together, or do LRG not count for some very specific reason?
It's a very strange thing seeing a relatively well reviewed cheap game being so low, at least to me anyway; though I understand some are waiting on Silksong etc...
@CJD87 I was one of those as I bought 3+4 on ps5 to play alongside kirby upgrade, whilst I wait for BL3. Loving what im playing so far, though I keep forgetting that the controls feel slightly archaic even after playing 1+2 🤣
It's mad to see a game like Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, in the UK top 10.
Debating picking up the Kirby upgrade... It just seems like something which can be finished in 2/3 hours... Is it worth it?
Microsoft have given so many reasons to not buy an Xbox or games on their platforms.
Madness.
@SBandy1
Being honest even though a day one switch 2 owner.
I still get on my series x with GPU for those games that I want to play, like Doom dark ages and Outerworlds 2 and Ninja G 4.
It has its uses as my switch 2 will not touch these games and even if released for switch 2, nowhere near the performance of a series x.
@Anti-Matter I was so pleased to see your old pal Bluey back 😆
