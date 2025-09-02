The latest UK boxed charts are in and, thanks to the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Gears of War: Reloaded, the top ten has seen a bit of a shake up.

Starting with Snake Eater, Konami's remake for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has reached number 1, with the PS5 enjoying a whopping 93% of the platform split. Gears of War: Reloaded, meanwhile, is only listed for the PS5 because, well, it didn't receive a physical release on Xbox. What a weird world we're living in...

Mario Kart World is still performing well at number 2, while Donkey Kong Bananza has fallen down to number 6. Kirby and the Outrageously Long Game Title also made its Switch 2 debut this week and sits at number 7, with the new version enjoying 85% of the platform split when compared to Switch.

Elsewhere, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar can be found at number 9, while SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance saw a particularly deflating debut at number 21.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

1 2 Mario Kart World



NEW 3

Gears of War: Reloaded

4 4

Hogwarts Legacy

PS5 32%, PS4 31%, Switch 25%, Switch 2 7% 3 5

EA Sports FC 25

PS5 34%, Switch 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox 14%

2 6

Donkey Kong Bananza



NEW 7

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Switch 2 85%, Switch 15% 7 8

Mafia: The Old Country



NEW 9

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%

10 10

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

PS5 53%, Switch 2 25%, Switch 15%, PS4 4%

6 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate



14 12

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Switch 42%, PS5 27%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 14%

8 13

Minecraft



NEW 14

Lost Soul Aside

9 15

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



17 16

Mortal Kombat 1

PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%

13 17

Grand Theft Auto V



12 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%

NEW 19

Evercade NeoGeo Arcade 1



18 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



NEW 21

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

PS5 75%, Switch 24%, PC 1%

26 22

Assassin's Creed Shadows



29 23

F1 25



19 24

Nintendo Switch Sports



22 25

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



11 26

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 36%, Switch 26%, PS4 23%, Xbox 15%

34 27

Dark Souls Trilogy

25 28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

16 29

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



- 30

DOOM: The Dark Ages



NEW 31

Unknown 9: Awakening



24 32

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 57%, Switch 2 43%

21 33

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Switch 73%, PS5 17%, PS4 6%, Xbox 3%

27 34

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered



- 35

Ready or Not



NEW 36

Evercade RogueCraft DX



- 37

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Switch 91%, PS5 9%

- 38

Resident Evil 3

35 39

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%

- 40

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 85%, PS5 7%, PS4 7%, Xbox 1%



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.