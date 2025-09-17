The latest Famitsu scores have hit the inter tubes (thanks, Gematsu) and in amongst all the excitement, we've got our very first score for the upcoming Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian.

The popular Japanese gaming magazine has awarded Gust's latest 8/8/8/8 [32/40], which ain't too bad at all considering that this writer's pick of the franchise, Atelier Ryza 3, got itself a 34 from the same weekly mag, and it was a cracker (as we go into lots more detail on in our 9/10 review).

We recently spoke with the folks behind Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian about the game, AI, and a bunch of other things, and we'll be bringing you our own thoughts on the latest Atelier adventure a little down the line.

In the same issue, Super Robot Wars Y (which released in the West at the end of August), Bandai Namco's grid-based combat RPG, also got itself a score of 8/8/9/8 [33/40] on Switch.

Looking forward to the latest Atelier adventure? Have you been enjoying Super Robot Wars? Be sure to let us know.