SNK has announced it's releasing the ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 9 and Vol. 10 for the Switch. It will arrive in Japan on 18th December 2025. There's no local release mentioned but the previous collections have also included English-language support.
Here's what each volume will contain (via Gematsu):
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 9
- Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory
- Karnov’s Revenge
- The King of Fighters 2001
- King of the Monsters
- Magical Drop II
- Magician Lord
- Samurai Shodown II
- Street Hoop
- Super Sidekicks 3: The Next Glory
- World Heroes
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 10
- Magical Drop III
- Metal Slug 3
- Ninja Master’s: Hao Ninpo Cho
- Pop’n Bounce
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Sengoku 2
- Stakes Winner
- Super Baseball 2020
- The King of Fighters ’97