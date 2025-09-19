SNK has announced it's releasing the ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 9 and Vol. 10 for the Switch. It will arrive in Japan on 18th December 2025. There's no local release mentioned but the previous collections have also included English-language support.

Here's what each volume will contain (via Gematsu):

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 9

Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory

Karnov’s Revenge

The King of Fighters 2001

King of the Monsters

Magical Drop II

Magician Lord

Samurai Shodown II

Street Hoop

Super Sidekicks 3: The Next Glory

World Heroes

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 10