SNK has announced it's releasing the ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 9 and Vol. 10 for the Switch. It will arrive in Japan on 18th December 2025. There's no local release mentioned but the previous collections have also included English-language support.

Here's what each volume will contain (via Gematsu):

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 9

  • Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory
  • Karnov’s Revenge
  • The King of Fighters 2001
  • King of the Monsters
  • Magical Drop II
  • Magician Lord
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Street Hoop
  • Super Sidekicks 3: The Next Glory
  • World Heroes

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 10

  • Magical Drop III
  • Metal Slug 3
  • Ninja Master’s: Hao Ninpo Cho
  • Pop’n Bounce
  • Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers
  • Samurai Shodown V Special
  • Sengoku 2
  • Stakes Winner
  • Super Baseball 2020
  • The King of Fighters ’97

What do you think of the game line up in each of these collections? Let us know.

