Shinobi: Art of Vengeance made its arrival on the Switch eShop last week, and while we think it's got the potential to be "pure ninja gold", there are aspects of this particular version that could use some work.

One issue was tied to the game's resolution not being properly optimised. Fortunately, it looks like SEGA has taken player feedback on board, with the company's official Japanese social media account revealing there'll be a patch to address this. Here's the announcement:

Notice Regarding "SHINOBI: Vengeance Blade

In response to feedback from all players, we are currently developing an update patch to improve the screen resolution in the Nintendo Switch version of this title. Please wait a little longer until the patch is released. We hope you continue to enjoy Shinobi

As mentioned, this patch is on the way for the Switch version, so hopefully players won't have to wait much longer. Apart from the game's resolution, our review also noted some frame rate issues.

How has your own experience been with Shinobi's Switch eShop release so far? Let us know in the comments.