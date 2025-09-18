We really enjoyed Lumo when it launched on Switch back in 2017, awarding the isometric action-puzzler an 8/10 and saying that it "provides a modern isometric platformer, offering (as you'd expect) improved audio-visual presentation over the classics of the genre, whilst still providing the same kind of entertainment."

Numskull has announced that the sequel, aptly named Lumo 2, will launch on Switch on 17th October.

Now, if you're around the same sort of age as this writer, you'll get a warm and fuzzy feeling inside whilst checking out the new trailer for the game (above), as just like its predecessor, Lumo 2 seems intent on reviving this lost-but-very-much-still-loved 'sub-genre' from an unnecessarily early grave. Yes, that's right, bring back the iso-action-puzzler, and do it this instant. Please.

Lumo 2 comes in both digital and physical flavours, with a deluxe physical edition rocking a soundtrack cassette and "other retro goodies", in an '80s-themed collector’s box. Digital will set you back £19.99 / €22.99 / $24.99, whereas the standard physical comes in at £34.99 / €39.99. And that snazzy collector's box is £49.99 / €59.99.

With plenty of nods to classics of the genre, and gaming culture of the period, there should be plenty to enjoy here when the game drops in a few weeks. For now, though, here's more from the press release:

"Lumo 2 is a love letter to the 8-bit era and to the Golden Age of British gaming – so expect collectibles galore and retro-inspired isometric visuals, all with the polished mechanics of a modern platformer. In Lumo 2, players can experience:

- Retro‑inspired puzzle platforming - A modern sequel built on the charm and artistry of early isometric British classics

- Classic Collectibles - Collect 25 vintage cassettes and 20 ducks hidden in inventive locations, rewarding exploration and persistence

- Evolving Gameplay - Traverse over 100 shifting dimensions and portals; mini-games and genre-bending levels surprise around every corner"

Have you played Lumo? Looking forward to the follow-up as much as us? Let us know!